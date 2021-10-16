Check out these Fort Wayne homes on the market

(Fort Wayne, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Wayne. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

5231 Salt Trail Canyon Pass, Fort Wayne, 46808 4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 2003

***Come & Find Yourself at Home*** This Welcoming 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is ready for you and your family to start the Next Chapter in Living. Nestled back in a Quiet Cul De Sac in Stone Canyon subdivision, this warm family home has lots to offer. The Vaulted Ceiling Entryway welcomes you as you enter the home. The main floor boasts an Open Concept Living Space from the Spacious Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace, into the Eat-In Dining Area and over to the Functional Modern Kitchen. The Master Bedroom offers as En Suite Bath and All Four Bedrooms offer Spacious Closets and Overhead Fans w Lighting. The neighborhood is Family Friendly and features plenty of Sidewalks for walking you family pets. Closely located to Shopping, Highways, Downtown Fort Wayne, and just a stone's throw from Sweetwater Sound for those looking to relocate. ***Make Your Appointment Today ***

1425 Sycamore Hills Parkway, Fort Wayne, 46814 5 Beds 6 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,073 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Stunning curb appeal and lot located in Sycamore Hills. You get the best of both worlds - water and golf course lot!! This all brick home has much to offer. 6 car side load garage that has heat and air. Dynamic front foyer with impressive pillars and high ceilings, crown molding, Hardwood flooring and fireplace in living room. Built-in and impressive crown molding in den. Family room features can lighting, fireplace, built-in bar and great view of back yard. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, good sized island, lots of counters and cabinet space with beautiful window above the sink, newer appliances. Large master suite with updated bathroom. Soaking tub, double vanity with granite counters, walk-in tile shower with walk-in closet. His and Her Closets. Lower level that goes on and on featuring an entertainment area, exercise room, additional room for an office or craft room. Amazing backyard with firepit area, oversized patio and great view of the pond. Quality throughout with a ton of upgrades.

1807 Noble Kinsmen Place, Fort Wayne, 46818 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Great immaculately well taken care of home in Northwest Allen county schools. Large backyard, exterior low voltage landscaping lights, bump out room off the great room, gas fireplace that turns on with the flip of a switch, bay window in the kitchen, very well landscaped, .22 acre lot on a quiet dead end street. Seller is also offering a home warranty for buyer up to 600, buyers choice

5675 S Wayne Avenue, Fort Wayne, 46807 2 Beds 3 Baths | $94,800 | Condominium | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This amazing condo could be yours! Property features approx. 1250 finished square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, private patio, wood burning fireplace (seller has never used), large living room, kitchen (with all appliances), small breakfast bar, separate dining area (with sliding doors that lead to the patio), and much, much, more. Main level offers a spacious feeling, 1/2 bath and has been well maintained throughout the years. The upper level hosts the master suite, 2nd additional bedroom, separate full bath and a laundry area in the loft (washer and gas dryer stay). This condo offers maintenance free living at its finest. Located behind the unit is a single carport and additional storage in the 4'x 11' storage building. Patio is surrounded by a 6' fence for privacy. The monthly association dues of $279 covers gas, water, sewer, trash and grounds maintenance. The annual dues of $400 covers the exterior of the units, pool and additional grounds maintenance.

