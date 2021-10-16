Check out these homes on the Corpus Christi market now

(Corpus Christi, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corpus Christi. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4421 Gaines St, Corpus Christi, 78412 2 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Townhouse | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wonderful living in a gated community! Close to Ocean Drive, hospitals and shopping! Spacious two bedroom townhome clean and well maintained. Beautiful granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Dramatic sunken living room with cathedral ceilings overlooking a cozy dining area. Each of the two bedrooms has its own bath for convenience. Saltillo tile throughout living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Recent A/C units. $363 HOA covers exterior insurance, trash, water and common area upkeep. Entire RE-roof in 2021! Come See 4421 Gaines #3 TODAY! Great Price on a desirable side of town in Corpus Christi TX!

For open house information, contact Bryce Shirley, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Ste at 361-777-2896

854 Van Cura Dr, Corpus Christi, 78408 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Calling all investors!!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Great rental history.

For open house information, contact Sandra Escamilla, K & M Premier Real Estate at 361-991-5263

1205 Whitaker Dr, Corpus Christi, 78412 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Two bedroom one bathroom home in Corpus Christi, Texas! Home features over 1,000 square feet, bonus room, large backyard, near main access to highway and much more! Come view today!

For open house information, contact Chris Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140

147 Sabine St, Portland, 78374 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Wonderful there bedroom, two bath home located in East Cliff subdivision! Inviting entry way leads into a cozy living space. Second living space features a brick encased fireplace with access to your kitchen. Large kitchen! Tons of counter space with a breakfast bar over looking your living area. Nice sized bedrooms and roomy baths, lots of closet space. HUGE lot! Cover patio and tons of room! Two car garage. Come view this home today!

For open house information, contact Chris Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140