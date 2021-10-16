CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington-curious? These homes are on the market

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Lexington, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lexington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcH9E_0cTOFX7g00

114 Petunia Court, Nicholasville, 40356

3 Beds 3 Baths | $424,000 | Quadruplex | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 2017

You will want to see this one owner condo in Brannon Gardens. Two bedrooms and two full baths on the first floor. A third bedroom and bath on the second floor as well as a bonus room that could be used for storage or many other uses. The two-car garage and private patio are welcome additions. Brannon Gardens boasts a wonderful amenity that includes a beautiful clubhouse, a heated covered pool and an exercise room. Buyers will get a 1-year home warranty from America's Preferred Home Warranty. With an acceptable offer, sellers will give a $5,000 concession for updates at closing.

For open house information, contact Betty Anne White, Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty at 859-260-1444

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118139)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCNKW_0cTOFX7g00

480 Skain Street, Lexington, 40508

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Bell Court Condos is like no other condo building in downtown Lexington. Warehouse conversion into residential condos in 2018. This unit sits on the second floor and has closest access to the rooftop patio:) Building offers a gym, dog wash, freight elevator (makes it easy for moving), one reserved parking spot (guest & street parking available too), storage cage, and tucked away near historical Bell Court. Walk to Carson's, Cole's, Downtown, etc... Inside the owner has added custom upgrades to the unit since purchasing. Take a look at the pics, and you will want to schedule a private showing. HOA fee ($225 per month) covers the following: water,sewer,trash, ONE parking spot, and all building amenities. All kitchen appliances stay including washer/dryer. Appliances were switched after purchase with higher end. Custom wine bar/buters pantry with wine fridge, Haiku (Big Ass) fan, custome closets, and several other added touches. Possible opportunity for Airbnb with approval from HOA (limited availability & not promised). Currently rented at $1,595 w/30 days notice for tenant to vacate if buyer wants. Tenant prefers to stay and is awesome!

For open house information, contact Casey Weesner, Weesner Properties, Inc. at 859-514-6753

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20120281)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpVEN_0cTOFX7g00

1158 Briarwood Drive, Lexington, 40511

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Brick Ranch on 1/4 acres. The eat in Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, granite top island, wheat cabinets and ceramic tile floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate utility room, sunroom. Some Hardwood floors. Some of the windows have been replaced. Recent gutters and furnace is approx. 6-7 years old.

For open house information, contact Bobbie Johnson, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 859-422-2000

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20120829)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay0oq_0cTOFX7g00

809 Overview Drive, Lexington, 40514

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This open concept home features over 1300 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! You will love the easy living with smart galley kitchen, abundant cabinetry & granite counter tops. The family room has vaulted ceilings and overlooks the lushly landscaped fenced yard. The outdoor space features deck and patio for all of your fall entertaining!You will love the quick walk to Starbucks, shopping and dining spots!

For open house information, contact Deborah I Back, The Brokerage at 859-983-7365

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20120852)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
Lexington, KY
Real Estate
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Exercise#Kitchen Appliances#Hardwood Floor#Bell Court Condos
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
306
Followers
602
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy