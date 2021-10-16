Lexington-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lexington, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lexington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

114 Petunia Court, Nicholasville, 40356 3 Beds 3 Baths | $424,000 | Quadruplex | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 2017

You will want to see this one owner condo in Brannon Gardens. Two bedrooms and two full baths on the first floor. A third bedroom and bath on the second floor as well as a bonus room that could be used for storage or many other uses. The two-car garage and private patio are welcome additions. Brannon Gardens boasts a wonderful amenity that includes a beautiful clubhouse, a heated covered pool and an exercise room. Buyers will get a 1-year home warranty from America's Preferred Home Warranty. With an acceptable offer, sellers will give a $5,000 concession for updates at closing.

480 Skain Street, Lexington, 40508 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Bell Court Condos is like no other condo building in downtown Lexington. Warehouse conversion into residential condos in 2018. This unit sits on the second floor and has closest access to the rooftop patio:) Building offers a gym, dog wash, freight elevator (makes it easy for moving), one reserved parking spot (guest & street parking available too), storage cage, and tucked away near historical Bell Court. Walk to Carson's, Cole's, Downtown, etc... Inside the owner has added custom upgrades to the unit since purchasing. Take a look at the pics, and you will want to schedule a private showing. HOA fee ($225 per month) covers the following: water,sewer,trash, ONE parking spot, and all building amenities. All kitchen appliances stay including washer/dryer. Appliances were switched after purchase with higher end. Custom wine bar/buters pantry with wine fridge, Haiku (Big Ass) fan, custome closets, and several other added touches. Possible opportunity for Airbnb with approval from HOA (limited availability & not promised). Currently rented at $1,595 w/30 days notice for tenant to vacate if buyer wants. Tenant prefers to stay and is awesome!

1158 Briarwood Drive, Lexington, 40511 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Brick Ranch on 1/4 acres. The eat in Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, granite top island, wheat cabinets and ceramic tile floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate utility room, sunroom. Some Hardwood floors. Some of the windows have been replaced. Recent gutters and furnace is approx. 6-7 years old.

809 Overview Drive, Lexington, 40514 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This open concept home features over 1300 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! You will love the easy living with smart galley kitchen, abundant cabinetry & granite counter tops. The family room has vaulted ceilings and overlooks the lushly landscaped fenced yard. The outdoor space features deck and patio for all of your fall entertaining!You will love the quick walk to Starbucks, shopping and dining spots!

