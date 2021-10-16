CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Santa Ana

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 8 days ago

(Santa Ana, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Ana will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

9049 Lemongrass Court, Fountain Valley, 92708

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,695 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Gorgeous Luxury Home in Fountain Valley! Built in 2011 this beautiful home is bright and airy with open floor plan of approximately 3,695 SqFt of living space features with Paid Off Solar Panel, Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood and Porcelain Tile Flooring throughout, Arched Passages, Custom Wrought Iron Staircase, DP Windows & Plantation Shutters. Large Gourmet Kitchen W/ Wrap-Around Island w/ Seating, Quartz Countertops, Glass Tile Backsplash, SS GE Monogram Appliances (48” Cooktop w/ 6 Burners, 48” High-Performance Range Hood, Double Ovens, Microwave), Raised Panel Maple Cabinetry, Walk-In Pantry, & Spacious Breakfast Nook is Open to Huge Family Room, Fireplace & Built-In Dual Desk Unit. Elegant Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/ 42" Fireplace. Giant Master Suite Includes Sitting Area w/Fireplace, Coffered Ceiling, Custom Walk-In Closet Cabinetry & Luxurious Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. All Bathrooms have Quartz Countertops & Porcelain & Glass Tile Surrounds. Inside Laundry Room w/ Utility Sink & Storage Cabinets. Beautiful French Doors Open to Rear Yard Perfect for Outdoor Living & Dining w/ BBQ & Outdoor Table, Custom Paver Driveway to 3 Car Garage. Close to award winning schools, shopping, parks, beaches, and more!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Nguyen, Advance Estate Realty at 714-894-4306

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21171261)

618 S Citrus Avenue, Fullerton, 92833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Feel the warmth of this 1950s, quality-built Southwest Homes bungalow, as soon as you step through the front door and onto the luxurious refinished hardwood floors. The thoughtful designer touches are obvious throughout the home in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. In the desirable floor plan, enjoy the overall maximized space of the home and separation between living and kitchen areas from the bedrooms. In the backyard, bask in the year-round California sunshine with a lush lawn and mature plants. Some of the move-in ready features include central heat and air conditioning, dual pane windows, newer roof, refinished original hardwood floors, dedicated laundry room, and fresh paint. The central location is near shopping, thriving Downtown Fullerton dining and nightlife, parks and schools, the Fullerton Transportation Center, and freeways. Imagine yourself sipping coffee on your charming front porch, greeting your neighbors as they walk by. Nothing is sweeter than living your best life on Citrus Avenue.

For open house information, contact Cristal Drake, Reliance Real Estate Services at 714-255-1554

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21201159)

13924 Dawson Street, Garden Grove, 92843

2 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Best kind of FIXER there is: a Cosmetic fixer with Great Bones! Most systems are newer: Furnace and Air Conditioning, Windows, Ducting, Exterior Gas Line and More! Needs pretty much everything else and is priced accordingly. Great Location within the complex, Near CLubhouse and Pool. Boasts Lush Patio with mature plants, Two Car Garage with Fantastic Storage potential and Laundry in Garage. Close to Clubhouse and Pool. Quiet Location with Lots of Walking Paths and Sunshine. This will not last.

For open house information, contact Leo Betancourt, RE/MAX TerraSol at 714-536-6529

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OC21216320)

5305 W Crystal Lane, Santa Ana, 92704

5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,438 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Due to extraordinary demand - list price has been increased. Welcome to 5305 W Crystal Ln, located within the prestigious and exclusive neighborhood built by City Ventures. This spectacular single family home boasts 3,438 sq.ft, 5 beds/4.5 baths with a highly desirable main floor Jr. master bedroom and spacious loft situated on a premium lot. A well-executed open concept floor plan comes with Chef’s kitchen with designer Quartz countertops, Wolf stainless steel appliances, large entertaining kitchen island, and modern white cabinetry. First floor is outfitted with beautiful imported Italian tile flooring, along with LED recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Entertainer’s backyard is expertly designed to include a fully covered patio highlighted by a gorgeous fire pit, large TV, and outdoor living room set. The second floor consists of an oversized master suite featuring an expansive walk in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower, and make up table. Additional features includes custom premium carpet, built-in entertainment center w/desk in loft, custom closets in every room & smart-home technology incl. thermostat, door locks, cameras & access to the top-of-the-line equipment. The home includes paid off solar panels which produce 35% more energy than regular panels & includes an app system for monitoring. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this highly upgraded home which is within steps to the popular Mile Square Park.

For open house information, contact Viet Bui, Real Broker at 619-248-6434

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21104214)

See more property details

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

