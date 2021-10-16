Check out these homes for sale in Washington now

(Washington, DC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Washington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

15942 Coolidge Avenue Unit 010026, Silver Spring, 20906 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,990 | Townhouse | 1,987 Square Feet | Built in None

Spread your style across three levels when you choose the Aurora and personalize it to fit the way you want to live. This spacious floor plan features a two car garage, up to four bedrooms, and an optional study. The upper level is highlighted by the beautiful owner's bedroom that features a large walk-in closet and bathroom. Also on the upper level, you will find two secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. Complete the package by finishing the recreation room or bedroom on the lower level. Use our interactive digital platform to learn more: Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

7117 Marbury Court, District Heights, 20747 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Looking for a move in ready home? Well look no further, this well-maintained 3-Level townhome is for you! This property has a stunning open floor plan that offers an Eat-Kitchen, Living/Dining room, and a half bathroom on the main level and 3-spacious bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. If that's not enough to wow you, the property also includes a fully finished basement with a Laundry Room, Storage Area, and plenty of extra space. From the basement, you can walk out into a nice leveled fenced-in yard! The Heating & AC units were installed 1 yr ago and the Hot Water unit was installed 3 yrs ago. To add to the allure of this property, it is conveniently located minutes away from I-95/495 Beltway, Shopping Centers, MGM, the National Harbor, and Tanger Outlets. The best feature of them all is the seller is also offering some CLOSING HELP!!!!!!!!!!!! This one won't last long! Property is being sold "As Is".

38J Ridge Road, Greenbelt, 20770 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Stock Cooperative | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Two level Co-Operative, consists of two bedrooms, one bath, spacious Living/dining room, hardwood flooring. Great Location, close to public utilities and amenities, minutes to major transportation routes, shops, restaurants and parks.

1201 N Royal St, Alexandria, 22314 1 Bed 2 Baths | $898,000 | Townhouse | 952 Square Feet | Built in None

GRAND OPENING! Introducing MUSE, now selling in presale! ** Free wine frig in unit 203!! **New water view mid-rise luxury condominium with 73 total residences & 29 one-of-a-kind floor plans with Old Town perspectives. Offering 1+den to 2 beds+den residences ranging from 920 - 2800 sq. ft. of extraordinary sophisticated space. Every residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling glass with operable windows, 7.5" engineered oak wood floor, custom imported Snaidero cabinetry, Waterworks and Brizio fixtures, Bosch panelized appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall, wine fridge, porcelain tile, recessed lighting throughout, and more. Select residences include expansive outdoor terraces and/or balconies. Amenities include direct access to Mt. Vernon Trail, 24-hour front desk, lobby lounge, bike storage, penthouse lounge with outdoor wrap-around terrace with sweeping water views of DC, MD, and VA, indoor-outdoor fitness center with dedicated movement room, and pet wash. White glove services include an on-site lobby porter for general assistance, an on-site experienced property manager, a full-time licensed building engineer, and daily janitorial staff. The new home of Art League of Alexandria will offer artist studios and classes in retail space. Other neighborhood retail includes Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Rustico, Hank & Mitzi's, Cafe 44, Goldfinch, and Oak Steakhouse. A mere .75 miles to King St, 5 miles to Washington DC, and 1 traffic light to Reagan Airport. Delivery in 2021. Sales Gallery open daily by appointment.

