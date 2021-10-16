Check out these homes on the Riverside market now

(Riverside, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4625 Park Avenue, Riverside, 92507 4 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Location! Location! Location! This Cozy 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom home situated on a large 1/4 acres lot(looks like one house on two lots). There are additional structure and plenty of outside space. This property is near downtown Riverside, 91 freeway, MetroLink, and Riverside Community College. You can live there or purchase for investment endeavor.

16871 Bellerive Place, Fontana, 92336 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Entertainers delight in a beautiful neighborhood. Over 100K invested in the back yard. 20 person jacuzzi, oversized pool with custom waterfall, built in BBQ kitchen. Has a huge bonus that can easily be used as a 5th bedroom! Bonus is prewired for media. Home offers a down stairs bedroom, family room and living room. Home is on a pie shaped lot is a lot bigger than appears in pictures! Upstairs laundry with newer washer and dryer included!

271 E 10Th St, San Bernardino, 92410 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 788 Square Feet | Built in 1922

SUPER FULLY REMODELED HOUSE! OPEN FLOORING PLAN WHERE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN FLOWING SEAMLESSLY TO ONE ANOTHER. NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT SYSTEM INSTALLED. NEW CUSTOM PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS. NEW GRAY RUSTIC STYLE LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS. THE KITCHEN IS BRAND NEW. NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW QUARTZ STONE COUNTERS, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW PULL-OUT FAUCET. ONE FULL BATHROOM AND ONE HALF BATHROOM: NEW BATHTUB, NEW TILED UP SHOWERS WALLS WITH ELEGANT MOSAIC DESIGN, NEW VANITIES. NEW TOILETS. ALL NEW PLUMBING FIXTURES. NEW RECESSED LIGHTS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. COVERED LAUNDRY AREA OUTSIDE. OVERSIZED 1-CAR GARAGE WITH NEW ROLL UP DOOR. NEW CUSTOM CONCREATE DRIVEWAYS. ALL NEW PAINT. VA, CONVENTIONAL, AND DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCE-OK!

12062 Elk Boulevard, Riverside, 92505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Family friendly La Sierra 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with an attached 2 car garage and small fenced yard that has a peek a boo view over the back fence to the foothills. Highly desirable community of all single family residences. Neighborhood behind is lower so offers lots of privacy. Large patio cover structure in back yard with artificial grass and cement patio make it easy care. All bedrooms and baths are down so great home for everyone. All the expensive things are done like newer water heater, HVAC and windows replaced. Baths are updated. Now just add your personal touches. Original kitchen is open to the dining area and living room with a vaulted ceiling which overlooks the back yard on all sides with double french doors going out to the back yard and patio. Master bedroom has two closets and brand new slider that opens to backyard and patio too. Security screen doors to allow breeze thru the house. Inside laundry room. Just off at Pierce and the 91 freeway so not too far from Orange County. This location is in the La Sierra neighborhood in Riverside. Nearby parks include a large and small completely fenced dog park with agility equipment and parking lot. Other nearby parks are Griffin Park, Clough Park and Glory of Gods Grace Sculpture. Community association is only $125 a month and offers paid water and two of its own parks, one with a basketball court and the other a large grass lawn under the trees with picnic benches great for outdoor family gatherings. Centralized mailboxes. The best part is it has a gated, locked RV and boat storage in the community so you won't have to park them in your driveway or on the street. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways. You wont be disappointed and lowest priced three bedroom offered in this community. Text or call Valerie directly at 714-612-6562 for private viewing or more information. Open House Sunday September 5th from 11am -4pm. Text "8458229" to 79564 for more info and photos directly to your phone.

