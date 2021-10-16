Take a look at these homes on the Greensboro market now

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

426 Gantwood Lane, Gibsonville, 27249 2 Beds 2 Baths | $313,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in None

The Clifton is an open concept floorplan! Airy & bright great room! The kitchen offers a large island with Granite countertops, extensive cabinetry and large island. The main level primary suite with dual closets and spacious bath is highlighted by a walk-in shower with seat. The flex room can be enclosed for office space! Smart home package included!

501 Meadow Street, Gibsonville, 27249 5 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Back on market no fault to sellers!! Are you looking for a home with character? This is it!! check out this Charming Cape Cod In The Western Alamance School District Has Plenty Of Room! This Wonderful 5 bed, 2 Bath with a Loft Upstairs has tons to offer with Recent Renovations Including New vinyl siding and gutters, a fully updated kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, and new hardwood flooring, all bathrooms Remodeled, Freshly Paint. Lots Of 1930's Details still Remain. Check out the video tour!

3813 Buckskin Way, Greensboro, 27405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,990 | Townhouse | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in None

The Newton townhome design has an elegant foyer leading to the living room and dining area. Storage space is available throughout this roomy townhome. The kitchen area features a walk-in pantry and ample counterspace. Upstairs the primary bedroom suite includes a spacious private bath with linen closet in addition to a separate walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has the laundry area and storage closet. The Newton is completed with a 1 car garage.

3721 Nathans Way, Greensboro, 27405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $233,990 | Townhouse | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in None

