House hunt Honolulu: See what’s on the market now

46-275 Kalaua Place, Kaneohe, 96744 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1973

***RARELY AVAILABLE in KANEOHE*** Welcome home to this well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath gem in the rarely available community of Haiku Park. The single level design and over 8,000 sqft lot makes this home ideal for families or those looking to gracefully mature into retirement. The 17 OWNED solar panels help you to enjoy the cool air conditioning stress free. Partially updated flooring and modern fixtures throughout. Enjoy VIEWS OF THE KO'OLAU MOUNTAINS from the thoughtfully landscaped front and back yard. Will you add a pool to the back yard or take advantage of the large space with fruit trees including lime, tangerine, and grapefruit? You can walk or bike to nearby schools, shopping, and even Windward Mall without feeling like you are anywhere near them. Each day you leave home you will be grateful for the Kaneohe Bay views as you go down the hill and you will be elated by the mountain views as you return. This is one of 10 homes on this cul-de-sac street giving it a private feel. Make it an open floor plan or enjoy lush Kaneohe living as-is today. The owner has years of positive memories here and hopes that you have the same. **THIS IS THE ONE - DON'T MISS OUT** open house 9/5 1-5pm

98-276 Ualo Street, Aiea, 96701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Townhouse | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Rarely available! 3 BR + studio, 2.5 BA ocean view townhouse by Pearlridge Shopping Center. Convenience of bus lines & easy access to the highway, shopping, eateries, Pearl Country Club, military bases, schools and more. So many possibilities and so much space with the addition of a studio & two ocean viewing lanais. There's plenty of storage in your private attached garage with added workshop studio. Enjoy your weekends at the pool or hot tub while grilling with friends. Pacific Village offers 14 guest parking stalls. Tenant occupied by on time paying military tenants. Currently a cash flow positive property. Won't last long, don't miss your chance to own this investment! Showings Available Sat. & Sun. 10-12 to qualified Conventional & Cash Buyers with Proof of Funds or Financing. Schedule with your Agent today!

1003 Koae Street, Honolulu, 96816 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Coveted Kahala Gem! Exquisite contemporary island home in fantastic condition. Single level 4BR/3Ba luxury executive home fully renovated in 2019 and occupied for less than 1 month in the last 2 years due to the pandemic. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living or stay cool with new split Mitsubishi A/Cs. Quiet, private, idyllic corner lot near shopping, restaurants, recreation and all that Hawaii has to offer. Comes fully furnished with professionally selected appointments so you can move right in. Make this your personal oasis!

91-1569 Laauala Street, Ewa Beach, 96706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $840,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful and well maintained attached home has one of the biggest lots Hoopili.-Iliahi. This corner unit home has a fenced yard for privacy and a covered lanai to just relax or hangout. Walking distance to the SOHO Community Center and Konane Park.

