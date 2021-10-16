Take a look at these homes on the market in Columbia

(Columbia, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7 Circle Drive, Cayce, 29033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful three (3) bedroom two (2) full bathroom singlewide mobile home is centrally located in Cayce and convenient to I-77, I-26 and 277. In the master bedroom you have a full walk-in closet and deep luxurious bathtub with lots of counter space and a separate shower. All black appliances in kitchen with a beautiful spacious standalone island. There is lots of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen as well as three (3) beautiful head to toe windows in the eat-in kitchen area. This home is priced to sell strictly AS IS. PRICE IS FIRM. Lot base rent is $335 per month which includes water & sewage (also provides access to clubhouse and pool). Mobile home can be moved at buyers expense.

5820 N Trenholm Road, Columbia, 29206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Forest Acres. Charming totally original 1957 Ranch Style House on .80 acres. Nice Family Room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths, with original wood floors. PLEASE NOTE: Warranty provided by Seller.

Leslie Silver Drive, Lexington, 29073 4 Beds 3 Baths | $257,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in None

New Phase Coming Winter 2021! Silver Ridge community is conveniently located in Lexington off I-20, near Exit 51, close to shopping and many outdoor recreation areas nearby. Silver Ridge is also a fantastic location if you work in Augusta, GA or Aiken, SC areas and prefer to own a home in Lexington, SC taking advantage of the award winning Lexington 1 Schools. Silver Ridge is planned to accommodate 84 homesites, giving it the perfect balance of a neighborhood feel. Floor plans designed with open concepts and inclusive features such as granite countertops in the kitchen. Silver Ridge offers the best in value, affordability and lifestyle.

153 Canal Place Circle, Columbia, 29201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great downtown living! Live and play side by side in wonderful Canal Place, close to USC, downtown, shopping and dining. Open floorplan with owners suite on the main floor and secondary bedrooms up. Home has garage on front and a wonderful back deck and fenced back yard in the rear. Great location for young professional or retirees with low maintenance living right in town! Come see today.

