CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Columbia

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 8 days ago

(Columbia, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erYNF_0cTOFP3s00

7 Circle Drive, Cayce, 29033

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful three (3) bedroom two (2) full bathroom singlewide mobile home is centrally located in Cayce and convenient to I-77, I-26 and 277. In the master bedroom you have a full walk-in closet and deep luxurious bathtub with lots of counter space and a separate shower. All black appliances in kitchen with a beautiful spacious standalone island. There is lots of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen as well as three (3) beautiful head to toe windows in the eat-in kitchen area. This home is priced to sell strictly AS IS. PRICE IS FIRM. Lot base rent is $335 per month which includes water & sewage (also provides access to clubhouse and pool). Mobile home can be moved at buyers expense.

For open house information, contact Sandra Bolton, Excel Real Estate LLC at 803-212-8661

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-527438)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQYLo_0cTOFP3s00

5820 N Trenholm Road, Columbia, 29206

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Forest Acres. Charming totally original 1957 Ranch Style House on .80 acres. Nice Family Room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths, with original wood floors. PLEASE NOTE: Warranty provided by Seller.

For open house information, contact James Otis, Asset Realty Inc at 803-865-7340

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521076)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jw0ZF_0cTOFP3s00

Leslie Silver Drive, Lexington, 29073

4 Beds 3 Baths | $257,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in None

New Phase Coming Winter 2021! Silver Ridge community is conveniently located in Lexington off I-20, near Exit 51, close to shopping and many outdoor recreation areas nearby. Silver Ridge is also a fantastic location if you work in Augusta, GA or Aiken, SC areas and prefer to own a home in Lexington, SC taking advantage of the award winning Lexington 1 Schools. Silver Ridge is planned to accommodate 84 homesites, giving it the perfect balance of a neighborhood feel. Floor plans designed with open concepts and inclusive features such as granite countertops in the kitchen. Silver Ridge offers the best in value, affordability and lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Denise Henderson D.R. Horton - Columbia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52636-2494)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ51b_0cTOFP3s00

153 Canal Place Circle, Columbia, 29201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great downtown living! Live and play side by side in wonderful Canal Place, close to USC, downtown, shopping and dining. Open floorplan with owners suite on the main floor and secondary bedrooms up. Home has garage on front and a wonderful back deck and fenced back yard in the rear. Great location for young professional or retirees with low maintenance living right in town! Come see today.

For open house information, contact Cameron Queen, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-736-7870

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-526461)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Real Estate
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Lexington, SC
Business
City
Lexington, SC
City
Aiken, SC
Columbia, SC
Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Sewage#Sc#Excel Real Estate Llc#Ranch Style House#Asset Realty Inc#Ga#Lexington 1 Schools#Silver Ridge
Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
335
Followers
580
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy