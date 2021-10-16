CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

On the hunt for a home in Stockton? These houses are on the market

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 8 days ago

(Stockton, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stockton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CumV_0cTOFNXe00

West Charter Way & Silverton Drive, Stockton, 95206

3 Beds 3 Baths | $520,860 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely covered porch welcoming guests into your home. Roomy flex space ideal for a home office, gym or play room. Bright and open great room with sliding door leading to deck. Open kitchen with ample counterspace and oversized walk-in pantry. Large owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Convenient second floor laundry room.

For open house information, contact Aspire at River Terrace II KHV-Northern California Division

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-132570000-A285)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C47LK_0cTOFNXe00

1735 Chronicle, Stockton, 95205

2 Beds 1 Bath | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 819 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Character and Charm. 2 bedroom 1 bath appx 819 sq ft. lot size appx .12 Perfect for those looking for investment property or flip. Sold as is. Needs some TLC. Let your vision take place.

For open house information, contact Deborah Mason, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11854644)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30X8j9_0cTOFNXe00

15940 Warfield Road, Lathrop, 95330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,713 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome Home!! This one has been updated and Ready to move in. Featuring Private Courtyard great for enjoying your Morning Coffee. Step inside and you will be delighted with Freshly Painted Interior, Recessed Lighting and a Stunning Fireplace to Snuggle up to. Spacious Dining Area to Entertain your guests. Bright White Kitchen with NEW Black Appliances, Quartz Counters and Breakfast Bar!! Take a look at the 3 Spacious Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms and a whopping 1713 square feet of living space. Inside Laundry area. Central heating and Air. Solar for energy conservation. Take a look out back to the large backyard Ready for your ideas!! Located in a family friendly neighborhood. Come See Today!

For open house information, contact Diego Herra, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11905512)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH6nc_0cTOFNXe00

1504 Faye St, Stockton, 95206

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 714 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Bring your tool belt! Great Fixer Opportunity! Single story home located on a spacious corner lot. Two bedroom/1 bath home has fenced yards both front and back. Sale includes a storage shed in the backyard.

For open house information, contact Natalia Fuentes de Galindo, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11755154)

See more property details

