Spokane, WA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Spokane

 8 days ago

(Spokane, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spokane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1925 W 26Th, Spokane, 99224

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1979

??Seller is Entertaining All Offers! ?? Don't miss this NEWLY REMODELED 1,440 SqFt 3-Bdrm/2-Bth Liberty double-wide manufactured home on owned land. Nestled atop a small hillside on a quiet street just minutes from everything you need, this 0.16-Acre lot is conveniently located and close to town, yet it offers a little more of a rural, small town vibe. Plenty of room for parking, including enough space for an RV or trailer, and the potential for a carport and possibly even a shop as well. This nicely updated home won't last long at this price, so schedule a time to come see it today while it's still available! Seller willing to entertain all offers! *Note: Seller is very busy and often unavailable on short notice, so please allow for extra response time with your offer.

For open house information, contact Bo Apele, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121525)

810 Hazelwood, Spokane, 99224

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and was built in 2017. It is perfectly located in the middle of an oversized cul-de-sac. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, and views of the massive backyard. Fully fenced backyard is .24 of an acre with sprinklers and nicely landscaped with so much room and potential to add your own personal touch as well as entry gates to the backyard on either side. Forced Air and A/C unit. Tankless water heater with endless hot water saves on utilities which is a great bonus! Nice sized two car attached garage. Primary bedroom has its own separate primary bathroom with small walk in closet. Windows come out for easy cleaning!!! Downstairs has a separate living room, laundry, utilities, and extra storage. Great for a playroom, extra bedroom, or private home office! Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment venues, restaurants, Spokane International Airport, and Fairchild Air Force Base.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Wilson, 4 Degrees Real Estate at 509-413-1956

(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202122380)

11405 E 42Nd, Spokane Valley, 99206

3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful Ponderosa home that is located on a corner lot in the CV SD. The front yard has immaculately maintained mature landscaping with concrete edging and the backyard is sloped with a balcony & deck. If you love WILDLIFE, you will love seeing the deer, moose and turkeys that frequent the home and area. This fabulous Tudor-style split-entry home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and at least 2228 square feet. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the top deck in back, while watching the morning sunrise! Bottom deck is fully wired for a hot-tub and did support a hot-tub in the past. The daylight walk-out basement is completely finished with gas stove to keep you warm & cozy on those chilly, cold winter nights. Updated Furnace, Hot Water Tank & kitchen appliances. The bright and open floor plan on the first floor gives you a place to enterain or just to relax by the gas fireplace. Master suite has a private 3/4 bathroom and fits a huge california king bed!

For open house information, contact Lisa Funkhouser-O'Brien, Realty One Group Eclipse at 509-327-2238

(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202123640)

205 S Lawson, Airway Heights, 99001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,968 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The 1574 square foot Hudson is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef’s dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom and an enormous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms share the second bathroom and round out this well-designed home. Estimated completion January 2022.

For open house information, contact Rachel Moore, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller at 208-765-2222

(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121830)

