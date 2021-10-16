Take a look at these homes on the market in West Palm Beach

(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

306 Hawthone Drive, West Palm Beach, 33403 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,175,000 | Condominium | 3,603 Square Feet | Built in 1926

PLEASE DO NOT TOUR IF YOU HAVE COVID SYMPTOMS, PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK IN HOME. COMPLY TO SOCIAL DISTANCES.ALL MEASUREMENTS APPROXIMATED.Income producing property in Lake Park.

1030 Us Highway 1 214, North Palm Beach, 33408 3 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Condominium | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1981

SPACIOUS AND LIGHT, THIS IMMACULATE CORNER UNIT IS THE ONLY 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH AVAILABLE IN MARINA BAY. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND BATHS WITH NEUTRAL TILE ON THE DIAGONAL THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM LARGE, SCREENED BALCONY. COVERED CARPORT SPACE #49. EXTRA STORAGE. MARINA BAY, A WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE RECENTLY RE-DONE NORTH PALM BEACH COUNTRY CLUB, A JACK NICKLAUS SIGNATURE PUBLIC GOLF COURSE, WITH TENNIS COURTS AND GREAT DINING. BOAT SLIPS ARE AVAILABLE IN SAFE HARBOR MARINA WITH OCEAN ACCESS AND NO FIXED BRIDGES. FABULOUS LOCATION, MINUTES TO BEACHES, GOLF COURSES, RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING, INCLUDING THE GARDENS MALL. ALL THE BEST IN BEAUTIFUL NORTH PALM BEACH.

412 Gulf Road, North Palm Beach, 33408 4 Beds 2 Baths | $549,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1957

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, bonus room,1 car garage, 2 concrete driveways, CBS home with large living room, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The home has Italian tile throughout and many windows to let in natural light. The backyard is fully fenced with a mature shade tree and a large covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen offers plenty of storage, newer appliances, window over sink as well as additional large window to view backyard, and access to the rear covered patio. Home is within walking distance (.4 mile) to Anchorage Park featuring 2 baseball fields, 4 sand volleyball courts, activities building, boat launch, dog parks, dry boat storage, fishing, picnic areas, playground/tot lot, and wet boat slips.

5369 Crystal Anne Drive, West Palm Beach, 33417 2 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 1989

JUST LISTED 2BED 2 BATHROOM WITH STUNNING LAKE VIEWS THIS OPEN GREAT FLOOR PLAN TILE FLOORING HAS VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLINES WITH SO MUCH NATURAL LIGHT AND SITS UNDER 1925 LIVING SPACE INCLUDING THE PORTICO AND FLORIDA ROOM ENCLOSED ALL UNDER AIR HAS LARGE GARAGE WITH WASHER & DRYER THE HOME HAS ACCORDION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT AC IS 2020 & WATER TANK 2011 IT COMES FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY

