Which individual performance from the preseason has you the most excited?. Marilyn Dubinski: There’s no denying that Josh Primo’s game 1 performance against the Jazz had fans buzzing the most, but it’s still in all likelihood not indicative of the regular season. Among the main rotation, it’s probably either Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell for me. Johnson started slow but has shown a willingness to take over (to a moderate degree of success) when the team goes into one of its classic mid-quarter droughts, and Vassell looks like he’s taken next step in his development, which will be huge for a now extremely young bench unit that lost its leaders in Patty Mills and Rudy Gay.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO