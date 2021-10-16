CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 8 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIa37_0cTOFGMZ00

8705 N 157Th East Avenue, Owasso, 74055

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gorgeous Newer Construction 4 Beds/3 Full Baths/3 Car Garage/Office in Park Place at Preston Lakes. Neighborhood Swimming Pool. Breathtaking Open Concept with Designer Finishes. Gourmet Granite Kitchen offers Bar-top Seating and spacious Pantry. Private Master Bedroom with En Suite Master Bath includes 2 Walk-in Closets, 2 Vanity Sinks and XL Shower with floor-to-ceiling tile. 4 Bedrooms plus Office/Game/Flex Room. Split Floor Plan. Private Lot with Privacy Fence. Neighborhood connects to city park!

For open house information, contact Megan Claiborne, RE/MAX Results at 918-254-0600



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdpop_0cTOFGMZ00

3418 E 96Th Place S, Tulsa, 74137

5 Beds 5 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,049 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Exquisite home in South Tulsa's gated Crown Pointe on a 0.66 acre lot backing to greenbelt. Circle front drive and rear-entry 4 car garage. Large deck with an expansive backyard and mature shade trees. Flexible floor plan boasts plenty of space. Soaring ceilings, extensive millwork, plantation shutters. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances & sitting room. Master suite on main floor with fireplace & huge closet. 50 gallon recirculating H20 tank. Abundant storage. Oversized windows with peaceful views!

For open house information, contact Brian Frere, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSmlw_0cTOFGMZ00

1936 E 36Th Street, Tulsa, 74105

4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,724 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful Mediterranean style 2 story home in Midtown. Close to Brookside, Gathering Place, and Utica Square! 4 Large Bedrooms, 1st floor Master bedroom, 2 office spaces, and theatre room. Gorgeous hardwood floors and custom cabinets throughout. Huge yard, fully fenced, professional landscaping with full sprinkler system which runs on private well. Heated swimming pool, sport court / parking pad in addition to two garages; 1 car garage in front and 2 car garage on side with gated driveway.

For open house information, contact Mary Smits, Platinum Realty, LLC. at 888-220-0988



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Yay9_0cTOFGMZ00

614 S 263Rd West Avenue, Sand Springs, 74063

6 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,979 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a SHOW stopper? This amazing Lake property IS it! It has it all, including yr. round lake views, next to corps land with trails to the water. Public boat ramp 1/4 mile away or a leased private dock, slips, ramp available across 263rd. 18 mins from Tulsa & 5min to Jellystone. This is a well built home with post-tension foundation, Trek composite decks, French drains, seamless gutters, retaining walls & heated gunite pool, hot tub &firepit. come take a peek before its gone!

For open house information, contact Amy Spess, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-419-2333



