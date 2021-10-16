On the hunt for a home in Wichita? These houses are on the market

(Wichita, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wichita. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2746 N Amidon, Wichita, 67204 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Cute and Clean Three Bed, 1 Bath. Large detached 2 car garage with extra large backyard on 1/2 acre! Possibilities in the backyard are endless! Natural hardwood floors throughout the house. Laundry hookup on main floor. Priced to sell! Schedule your showing today!

1154 N Parkwood Ln, Wichita, 67208 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 1952

You will not want to miss out on this clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Edgemoor and 13th! Located in the Lambsdale Addition of Wichita, this corner property is being sold as-is. As you step in the home, you’ll notice the beautiful hardwood floors, spacious living and dining area, and complementary color scheme. Adjacent to the dining space is the hearth room that leads onto the patio and side/backyard. The galley kitchen boasts tiled flooring, pantry-like storage, stainless steel appliances and tasteful backsplash. A second bathroom can be found just off the kitchen and contains an illuminated shower with built-in exhaust fan plus a cedar closet for winter storage. On the other side of the home, the main bathroom features double sinks and a private entrance into the large master bedroom. Two more bedrooms complete this 1683 sq. ft. home. Located minutes away from Edgemoor Park, Carriage Parkway, and numerous shops and dining. Come take a look before it is too late!

1128 S Water St, Wichita, 67213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Newly remodeled large home with over 1300 sq ft living space. Plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate dining area with good sized living room. house wouldn't be complete without a big laundry room on the main level. It's a must see!!!

1678 N Wood Dr, Wichita, 67212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,556 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome home!! Here is your opportunity to own a very nice, updated west side home. The interior has all new LVP flooring installed. It has a fresh coat of paint and all new window blinds installed. All of the ceiling fans are new and the outlets and switches have recently been replaced. The baseboards and window trim are new as well in the living, dining and kitchen areas. Both the main floor wash rooms have new vanities and countertops. Let's talk kitchen now, well...it's all new, cabinets, countertops, granite sink, new back splash and all new appliances (except fridge) that will stay with home. Downstairs in the family room it also has a fresh coat of paint and new carpet with padding. The lighting and outlets have been updated as well. There is a "special" 70's room left for the new owners personal touch or just move in some bean bags and enjoy! Moving outside the home most of the siding has been replaced in 2021 and a fresh coat of Sherwin Williams Emerald Rainmax paint. The garage door, front porch carpet and sidewalk were all replaced in 2021 as well. The HVAC system was totally replaced in 2016. The south wall in the basement was repaired by Thrasher in 2020 and has a 25 year transferrable warranty. See docs tab for more info. Make an appointment and come see this 1/4 acre lot with beautiful mature trees and see yourself sitting on the back patio with family and friends. The swing set will stay with property but trampoline will not.

