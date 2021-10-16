Take a look at these homes on the Baton Rouge market now

(Baton Rouge, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baton Rouge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5732 Nottaway Dr, Baton Rouge, 70820 5 Beds 4 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,102 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 bathroom home in Riverbend subdivision. If a large family home is what you are after this is the one! Large living areas, formal dining and open kitchen with attached sitting area and eat in bar are all present. There is a separate kids playroom attached to the formal living room. A large bedroom with ensuite bathroom that could be a mother in law suite is beyond that. Across the downstairs to the other side of the kitchen is a large office or separate bedroom. This hallway houses another full bathroom and HUGE master bedroom. The master bath is oversized with walking closets and separate shower and tub. Upstairs boasts 2 oversized bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath. One of the upstairs bedrooms even has its own bonus room attached. If storage is what you need the kitchen is full of it and every closet is over sized throughout! Once you make your way outside to the fully fenced yard you will find TONS of covered entertainment space. There are stub outs for an outdoor kitchen area under the covered pavilion and an oversized gunite pool with hot tub, tanning ledge and heater! Theres still plenty of yard beyond the pool for playing too! This home truly has it all! A huge lot on a quiet dead end street in historic Riverbend Subdivision. Never flooded and no flood insurance required.

For open house information, contact Andrew Bayard, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners at 225-768-1800

6060 Silverleaf, Baton Rouge, 70812 3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home is PERFECT for a family just getting started! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home has been freshly painted inside and out, with a brand new roof. The kitchen offers a dishwasher that was replaced in 2016. A stove, oven, and AC were all updated in 2015. This lovely home also has ceramic tile countertops and flooring. Additionally, it offers a storage shed in the backyard, and also a storage room off the side porch. The fenced backyard has ample space for kids to play!! This home is perfectly made for entertaining with the massive backyard, three covered areas, perfect for summer bbq, crawfish boil, or just a lounge around the house day. Don't procrastinate call today to schedule your showing!!! THIS HOME DID NOT FLOOD IN AUGUST 2016, but does require flood insurance

For open house information, contact Lisa Marshall, Keller Williams - Ascension Parish at 225-744-0044

502 Trammell Dr, Baton Rouge, 70815 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

With your special touches, this can be your perfect family home in Sherwood Forest. Great schools and convenient to shopping, restaurants and community activities. The home has a split floor plan with approx. 3000 sq.ft., 4 Bed, 2 1/2 baths and a large great room that is perfect for kids or relaxation. THE FALLEN TREE IN THE BACK YARD WILL BE CUT AND REMOVED.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Godfrey, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners at 225-768-1800

4625 Parkoaks Dr, Baton Rouge, 70816 2 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

New Paint, New flooring, New Carpet...ready for New Owners! Investor's Dream... Great location close to Woman's Hospital, doctors offices, shopping, churches, restaurants, theaters, salons and more. Easy access to I-10 or I-12. Quietly tucked away off of Coursey Blvd and near Stumberg Lane and Sherwood Forest Blvd.. This 2 BR 2 1/2 Bath townhome is perfect for maintenance free living. You will enjoy the sparkling swimming pool and basketball/tennis courts. Walkout of backdoor to green space and basketball/tennis courts. Easy walk to pool. Vacant and ready for new owners.

For open house information, contact Geri Guarino, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners at 225-768-1800