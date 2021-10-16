CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 8 days ago

(New Orleans, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Orleans will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBVhQ_0cTOFDiO00

3144 Arbutus Lane, Marrero, 70072

3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,771 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Home hasd an addition which makes it larger than many is the area. Extended primary bedroom and den with wood burning fireplace. Large covered patio. Utilities are on. Home is in need of updating and may not qualify for all financing. Sold "as is"

For open house information, contact KENT LARRIMER, RE/MAX Real Estate Partners,Inc. at 504-398-9900

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2315347)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLNul_0cTOFDiO00

800 5Th Avenue, Harvey, 70058

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Super cute renovated home with open concept modern kitchen. Electrical, A/C and plumbing replaced less than 2 years ago. Large kitchen has spacious island, granite counters and SS appliances. Kitchen overlooks sunken living room. Mudroom off garage. Beautiful laminate & tile floors. Security system stays. Plenty of off street parking. Near expressway. Home did sustain damage to left side (in disclosures) and insurance claim is being processed.

For open house information, contact VANESSA D PARNELL, Homesmart Realty South at 504-908-7653

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2316595)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2Xf8_0cTOFDiO00

1436 Robert E Lee Boulevard, New Orleans, 70122

5 Beds 5 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,383 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Custom renovation. 5BR, 4 full & 1 half bath on corner lot w/single car garage and rear yard access. Open Living, kitchen and breakfast area. WOLF 5 burner gas cooktop, oven and mircowave. VIKING dishwasher. Custom soft close cabinets with undermount lighting and outlets, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash to the ceiling. Den area features bar with icemaker & beverage cooler. Formal living and dining room. Primary bedrooms with private baths up & down. Office/5th bedroom down. Must See!

For open house information, contact RAQUEL FREDERICK, RE/MAX ALLIANCE at 985-626-1561

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2300496)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCKd3_0cTOFDiO00

104 Finland Place, New Orleans, 70131

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Quiet neighborhood walking distance to the Mississippi River Walking Trail- Pretty ranch style house-Very spacious with open spaces and sits on an oversized lot with lots of lush greenery. Large kitchen, has breakfast counter, pantry. Huge primary bedroom with ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub, sep shower. Two other bedrooms and bath. Most floors are laminate wood except for kitchen and baths which are ceramic tile.

For open house information, contact LUPE Y CREECH, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2303657)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

