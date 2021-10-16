CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

House hunt Knoxville: See what’s on the market now

 8 days ago

(Knoxville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Knoxville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFicj_0cTOFCpf00

8415 Old Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, 37938

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Price reduction! Tucked into a private wooded cove, this cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home has a lot to offer! A mountain feel yet the convenience of Knoxville. A wrap around deck provides a great space for outdoor entertainment.

For open house information, contact Tracy J Southard, Realty Executives Associates at 865-983-0011

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxbo4_0cTOFCpf00

9417 George Williams Rd, Knoxville, 37922

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,644 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Take a deep breath. You're home now! This bright and spacious home is located close to shopping, restaurants, highway, downtown Knoxville, schools and parks. Perched on an elevated lot, this home offers a semi-private setting and a longer driveway. The 44 foot covered front porch and heated air conditioned sunroom are perfect for rainy days, relaxing moments or deer watching. Dining room and breakfast nook are located right off of the kitchen. Winter months can be spent if front of a wood burning fireplace. Large closets, two pantries and a shed with electricity offer plenty of storage. Home comes with motion sensing lights, garage light activation upon door opening, and outside and inside security cameras. Washer, dryer and white refrigerator convey. Buyer to verify all information. 2021: sunroom conversion - windows instead of screens installed 2020: outside repainted, new windows, front stairway replaced, Venetian blinds, 2018/2019: water saving toilets installed 2015/2016: HVAC completely replaced, shed with electric installed 2011: Roof replaced (25yr shingles installed) Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Anna Cramer, Exit Real Estate Professionals Network at 865-383-3948

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEwtI_0cTOFCpf00

1721 Iroquois St, Knoxville, 37915

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Amazing opportunity to own a tastefully updated home minutes from downtown Knoxville! This 2 bd/1 ba house boasts LVP floors, stone countertops, and plenty of natural light. Home has spacious backyard with mature trees.

For open house information, contact Wil Glafenhein, Honors Real Estate Services LLC at 865-238-0002

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmv5j_0cTOFCpf00

1712 Campfire Drive, Knoxville, 37931

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,235 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Immaculate and charming Ranch style home with beautiful updates in desirable Trails End S/D. This move-in ready lovely home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the wet areas. No carpet!. Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash and plenty of kitchen cabinets. One car garage was converted into a den (currently office) and workshop/storage. Check out the gorgeous custom deck with fresh new stain and built-in planters, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Patio for your grill and a large private yard with garden area. Buyer to verify sqft. Voluntary membership to the Community Pool available. Refrigerators in garage and kitchen will convey.

For open house information, contact Sahel Naimy, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-966-1111

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved.

