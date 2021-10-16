Take a look at these homes for sale in Rochester

(Rochester, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rochester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

769 Newberry Lane, Webster, 14580 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath split in Webster is located in a quiet neighborhood with quick easy access to 104. New top of the line energy efficient Pace windows! A beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Cupboards are all ¾ inch hardwood plywood all custom made! Wood over the sink is water resistant! Must check out the easy access cupboards!! Lovely remodeled bath with huge Jacuzzi tub! Large office on 1st floor that could be made into a 4th bedroom! Large foyer, Architectural roof, Ceiling fans through out home and a workshop in basement! Tranquil waterfall pond in yard!

5080 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, 14467 4 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,085 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CUSTOM Built 2008 VISCA Home has gorgeous stone details and stone path to a welcoming front door. 3085 SF 4 bed / 3.5 bath colonial has a share private drive on 2 ACRES. Soaring two story foyer-adjacent to the piano rm, a grand formal dining room w/ crown molding, built-ins, bay window, gas FP and columns. An amazing FR has an 18 ft stone FP - open concept to the eat-in kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, two islands, granite countertops, pantry, utility closet, tile floors, double ovens, appl. incl. 1st floor master (in-law suite) w/ private bath and walk in closet. The 1st floor laundry / hobby room, 1/2 bath and a lg mudroom w/ plenty of closets leads to 4.5 car attached garage. The entire first floor has an abundance of lg windows to view the enormous deck and fabulous wooded lot! The second floor has a second master suite w/ a private bath, two lg bedrooms and a full bath- main bath w/ jetted tub. An Enormous 1750 SF basement is plumbed for both a bath and gas FP and has large windows and an exterior walkout to private park like yard. The lot backs up to Leigh High Trails - walking access to the trails, no building is permitted behind the lot or the trails. Del. Neg. 10-19-21 @ 12pm

108 Belmeade Road, Rochester, 14617 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1942

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY COLONIAL ON QUIET STREET. NEWLY RENOVATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WHICH OPENS TO THE DINING ROOM. THIS IS SURE TO WOW!! HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE THAT ATTACHES TO A COZY DEN/OFFICE. FIRST FLOOR BATHROOM WITH SHOWER. HOME ALSO FEATURES NEWER STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HOME HAS ATTACHED GARAGE INCLUDING A FENCED IN PRIVATE BACKYARD. UPSTAIRS INCLUDES 1 FULL BATHROOM, 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES AN ATTACHED SITTING ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A NURSERY OR WALK IN CLOSET. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT. FURNACE 2017, HOT WATER TANK 2018.

741 Shorecliff Drive, Rochester, 14612 3 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome to 741 Shorecliff Drive! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial home is completely move in ready! Walk up the beautiful new Cobblestone Walkway recently completed in 2019. The welcoming foyer opens to the great room with a wood burning fireplace. Formal dining room with wainscoting. Bright eat-in kitchen new appliances! New flooring throughout the home! Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom. Relax outside on the spacious recently painted deck! Fully fenced-in private backyard with 2 sheds! Pride in ownership shows with an extensive upgrade list! Some upgrades include; new light fixtures, Ring doorbell, Ring spotlight, Smart thermostat, new screens (2019), AC (2012), roof (2012), freshly painted rooms, new inground basketball hoop and more! Delayed negotiations until Tuesday 9/7/21 at 8:00PM.

