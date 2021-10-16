CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Check out these Fresno homes on the market

 8 days ago

(Fresno, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fresno will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2737 E Hampton Way, Fresno, 93726

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Introducing 2737 E. Hampton Way. This wonderful remodeled home sits on a tree lined street in a well established area of central Fresno. Property offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths attached two car garage and Pool. Buyers will love the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and original Hardwood floors. All the bedrooms are spacious and Both bathrooms have been updated. Home offers Solar, a newer composition roof, artificial turf, newer windows and so much more.

748 Wishon Avenue, Madera, 93636

3 Beds 2 Baths | $434,740 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at Coronet at Riverstone!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. Pics are an artist rendition of actual home. This is a great home that will not stay on the market long!

5897 W Dayton Avenue, Fresno, 93722

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 2009

North-West Home built by Centex. This popular 4bed 2bath home with open living concept, separate office niche, dining room, barstool seating & more, is ready for immediate sale. Private lot with no backyard neighbors, near great schools & in a growing area close to freeway access. 2-car garage.

5835 E Truman Avenue, Fresno, 93727

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at Coronet @ Heirloom!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. This great home that will not stay on the market long! *Solar purchase not included; price is for solar lease.*

