The Flash's New Supersuit For Season 8 Is The 'Final Touch' Straight Out Of The Comics

By Laura Hurley
Cinema Blend
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of The Flash have known for a while that the superhero series is pulling out all the stops for its Season 8 return, and now it turns out that the new episodes will pack in more than just a bunch of familiar Arrowverse faces. Barry Allen is getting a new...

Related
Decider

‘The Flash’ Season 8 First Look: New Boots, New Suit

It’s taken eight seasons, but The Flash (Grant Gustin) is finally getting an iconic part of his comic book costume. In a first look rolled out as part of today’s DC FanDome event, fans got to see the Scarlet Speedster in his classic golden boots. Now that’s what I call...
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season

With season 7 of The Flash releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray this week, I thought I would check the home entertainment release out and see if it’s worth picking up. Season 7 of The Flash picked up where last season’s cliffhanger ending left off, with Eva McCulloch roaming at large in Central City. Barry Allen, aka The Flash, has to regroup in order to stop Eva and save his wife Iris. The most recent season of The Flash will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on October 12, 2021.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Flash Finally Gets a Comics-Accurate Live Action Suit

When you think of the most perfect superhero costumes of all time, there’s really only a handful that truly deserve the term “iconic” attached to them. They’re the ones that were so perfect right out of the gate that they’ve survived almost completely unscathed throughout their history, the ones where any attempt to change them drastically always ends in failure, and the core elements of the design always remain, whatever little tweaks need to be made to accommodate modern sensibilities. We’re talking about character designs like Superman, Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man…and The Flash.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

Legacies' Danielle Rose Russell Is Ready to Finally Vamp Out in Season 4: 'It's Happening at the Right Time'

If all goes according to plan this season, Hope Mikaelson will become the first TV character in history to be conceived on one show (The Vampire Diaries), born on a second (The Originals), then die on a third (Legacies). And if you think Hope’s impending death is a spoiler, you probably shouldn’t look at Legacies‘ official Season 4 poster, which puts the character’s face behind three giant words: “Hope. Must. Die.” “I didn’t have any idea that they were going to make that the poster until [showrunner Brett Matthews] sent it to me,” Danielle Rose Russell (aka Hope) tells TVLine. “I was...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

The Flash’s Rick Cosnett Changed His Look To Return For Season 8

Season 8 of The CW's The Flash is set to premiere in November and will kick off with a big five-episode crossover event. Multiple Arrowverse favorites appearing, and there will also be a few other surprise returns from the likes of Damian Dahrk and Eobard Thawne. However, they aren’t the only ones fans will recognize. Rick Cosnett recently announced that he will indeed be coming back to the superhero series, and he'll have a new look.
TV & VIDEOS
thekoalition.com

The Flash Gets A Supersuit Upgrade…And It’s Golden

These boots were made for running…and looking Flash. For season eight of The Flash, Barry Allen aka The Flash (series star Grant Gustin) will be sporting some fancy new footwear—a pair of gold boots!. Although the Speedster’s supersuit has been evolving over the years, the iconic goldboots from DC comic...
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Dean Cain slams DC Comics over new Superman coming out

Dean Cain says there's nothing "bold or brave" about the current Superman coming out as bisexual. The actor, best known for playing Superman in the '90s, appeared on Fox & Friends where he criticized the types of issues tackled in the new comic book series. "It's hard for me to...
ENTERTAINMENT
92.9 NIN

‘The Flash’ Finally Wraps Production

At long last, The Flash has finally wrapped production, according to director Andy Muschietti. In a series of Instagram posts, Muschietti confirmed that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller)’s standalone superhero movie has indeed concluded filming. The Flash has faced a series of production delays that have kept the movie from being...
MOVIES
Distractify

Yes, That Is Michael Keaton's Voice in the New Trailer for 'The Flash'

One of the many DC Comics films arriving in 2022 is The Flash, featuring actor Ezra Miller (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) as Barry Allen, the titular Flash. Also in the film is Ben Affleck, who reprises his role as Batman from Justice League; Michael Keaton, who will play Batman from a different timeline; and Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Flash Season 8 Trailer Previews Armageddon Crossover With Returns From Brandon Routh And More

This past weekend at DC FanDome, we got our first look at Grant Gustin’s new costume for The Flash Season 8, with his Barry Allen now rocking the DC Comics superhero’s classic gold boots. Several days later, The CW has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season of The Flash, and it’s all about the “Armageddon” crossover event kicking things off. A new threat has surfaced that will require Barry and the rest of Team Flash to team back up with some familiar faces, including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom.
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 finale review: A strong finale closes out the show’s best season

With “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and “Never Let You Go,” Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 ends on the highest of high notes. It’s the best I’ve seen the show be, even after 3×10, “Angels in the Silences.” As soon as we’re seated at Jones’ mindscape dinner table at the start of 3×12, we’re in finale mode. Production, pacing, tension, and stakes are immediately raised, and it’s off to the races. Across the two episodes, which work together seamlessly while also feeling different from each other (airing them back to back was a smart move), we see long overdue character moments, one of the best use examples of alien powers, and a final climactic moment that centered the love these characters have for each other. This was all possible because Roswell, New Mexico prioritized the quiet moments.
ROSWELL, NM

