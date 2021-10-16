CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Pompano Beach market now

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 8 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pompano Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Qtu_0cTOF7VH00

6980 Sw 8Th Ct, Plantation, 33317

4 Beds 2 Baths | $605,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 1972

**Back on the market due to buyer not able to close nothing due to the seller and or the house** BRAND NEW TILE ROOF! NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS! Courtyard home in desirable Royal Palm Estates. 4 bedrooms 2 bath pool home, with dual master suites and split floorpan. Garage converted to man cave with bar and a/c. Gardeners delight with mature landscaping. Updated kitchen and brick paver driveway. Hurry, won't last long!

For open house information, contact Sean Ley, Premier Associates Realty LLC at 954-543-1699

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10295218)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E82DY_0cTOF7VH00

6836 W Sample Road, Coral Springs, 33067

1 Bed 1 Bath | $210,000 | Condominium | 716 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Maria Artidiello RE/MAX Solutions Team Excellence 954-294-4405.Peaceful and private 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo perfect your very own home or for investors. Tenant in place till Sept. 2021 and willing to stay! Open living space with plenty of natural light. Bedroom has amazing outdoor view of your private screened balcony and lush greenery. The kitchen has been updated with SS appliances , white cabinets and quartz counters. The gated Community has plenty of amenities including a gym andpool to fill your weekends. This little gem is centrally located and close to great shopping, restaurants, and activities.

For open house information, contact Maria Artidiello, RE/MAX Solutions at 321-766-5674

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-909315)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3Uxb_0cTOF7VH00

116 San Remo Blvd, North Lauderdale, 33068

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in the beautiful, well maintained community of LeClos Townhomes makes a great home and a wonderful investment. This beautiful unit is tiled throughout, recessed lighting in the kitchen, large walk in closet in Master bedroom, and walk in closet in 2nd bedroom. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Large patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The community offers a clubhouse and pool. Low HOA monthly fee! Centrally located to major highways, shopping and houses of worship.

For open house information, contact Melisa Bromfield, LoKation at 954-545-5583

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11108965)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuJL4_0cTOF7VH00

180 Nw 21St St, Pompano Beach, 33060

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Bright, 3/2 + office, 1 car garage with a large Florida room. Just under 1400 sqft. Roof 10 years old, AC 2015, water heater 2009. Needs some TLC. CASH ONLY. Great potential for a primary residence or investor. NO HOA.

For open house information, contact Jean Alexandre, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11109395)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Pompano Beach, FL
Real Estate
Pompano Beach, FL
Business
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Water Heater#Open House#Royal Palm Estates#Ss Appliances#Quartz#The Gated Community#Leclos Townhomes
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
301
Followers
596
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy