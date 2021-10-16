Take a look at these homes on the Pompano Beach market now

(Pompano Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pompano Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6980 Sw 8Th Ct, Plantation, 33317 4 Beds 2 Baths | $605,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 1972

**Back on the market due to buyer not able to close nothing due to the seller and or the house** BRAND NEW TILE ROOF! NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS! Courtyard home in desirable Royal Palm Estates. 4 bedrooms 2 bath pool home, with dual master suites and split floorpan. Garage converted to man cave with bar and a/c. Gardeners delight with mature landscaping. Updated kitchen and brick paver driveway. Hurry, won't last long!

For open house information, contact Sean Ley, Premier Associates Realty LLC at 954-543-1699

6836 W Sample Road, Coral Springs, 33067 1 Bed 1 Bath | $210,000 | Condominium | 716 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Maria Artidiello RE/MAX Solutions Team Excellence 954-294-4405.Peaceful and private 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo perfect your very own home or for investors. Tenant in place till Sept. 2021 and willing to stay! Open living space with plenty of natural light. Bedroom has amazing outdoor view of your private screened balcony and lush greenery. The kitchen has been updated with SS appliances , white cabinets and quartz counters. The gated Community has plenty of amenities including a gym andpool to fill your weekends. This little gem is centrally located and close to great shopping, restaurants, and activities.

For open house information, contact Maria Artidiello, RE/MAX Solutions at 321-766-5674

116 San Remo Blvd, North Lauderdale, 33068 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in the beautiful, well maintained community of LeClos Townhomes makes a great home and a wonderful investment. This beautiful unit is tiled throughout, recessed lighting in the kitchen, large walk in closet in Master bedroom, and walk in closet in 2nd bedroom. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Large patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The community offers a clubhouse and pool. Low HOA monthly fee! Centrally located to major highways, shopping and houses of worship.

For open house information, contact Melisa Bromfield, LoKation at 954-545-5583

180 Nw 21St St, Pompano Beach, 33060 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Bright, 3/2 + office, 1 car garage with a large Florida room. Just under 1400 sqft. Roof 10 years old, AC 2015, water heater 2009. Needs some TLC. CASH ONLY. Great potential for a primary residence or investor. NO HOA.

For open house information, contact Jean Alexandre, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509