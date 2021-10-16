On the hunt for a home in Nashville? These houses are on the market

(Nashville, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nashville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

423 Blackman Rd, Nashville, 37211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Open-concept, light-filled mid-century ranch, features 3-sided gas and woodburning fireplace, high-end appliances, granite kitchen counters, screened porch, and a private backyard with custom modern fence, rock patio with fire pit, plus a custom cedar storage shed with electricity. Tankless Water Heater (approx 4 years). HVAC (approx 6 years). Roof (approx 9 years).

964 Mulberry Hill Lot 183, Antioch, 37013 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Sold Pre-Sale-The "Eton" Elev C -Bed 2 w/Full Bath on the Main Level-Master w/Walk-In Closet/Separate Tub/Shower/Granite-Granite in Secondary Baths-Kitchen/Custom Painted Cabinets/Soft Close Doors/Drawers/Granite/SS Appliances/Freestanding Island-5" Plank Hardwoods-9' Ceilings/1st Floor-Open Floorplan-Laundry Room-2 Car Garage-Close to Shopping/Dining

5257 Village Trce, Nashville, 37211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Spacious and modern two-story home, in the charming neighborhood of Villages of Brentwood. This open-concept home features new flooring downstairs, a living room fireplace, a new refrigerator & dishwasher, tray ceilings in the owner?s suite, a private back yard with a large patio off the back door, plus a large recreation room! This home is mins to I-65, Airport, shopping, and downtown Nashville making it an extremely desirable place to live. Floating shelving in Owners Suite does not convey.

122 Brookfield Ave, Nashville, 37205 4 Beds 7 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,700 Square Feet | Built in 2016

THIS IS THE BELLE MEADE HIGHLAND HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Custom Built by Castle Homes, Nashville's top home builder, in 2016. Custom Kitchen with Calcutta Gold Marble Tops and Backsplash, Wolf Range, Full-Size Sub-Zero Freezer and Fridge, & Scotsman 'Sonic Ice' Ice Maker. 400 Bottle Chilled Wine Closet ! 20' High Ceilings in the Master! Smart House all controlled by CONTROL 4 (Including TV's, Sound, Heating/Cooling, Lighting, Garage Doors, etc.). 3 Car Garage-with storage.

