House hunt Salt Lake City: See what’s on the market now

1914 S 800 E, Salt Lake City, 84105 2 Beds 2 Baths | $598,884 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Picturesque tree lined Sugarhouse lane? Check. Darling brick bungalow, tastefully remodeled to blend the best of today with the charming of yesteryear? Check check. En-suite master bathroom? Wait, what?!? This beautiful Sugarhouse home lives much larger than the stats suggest. You're welcomed by a light and bright family room connected to a dining area and kitchen that are fluent in entertaining. Utilize the waterfall island in the kitchen for the food line this Thanksgiving, or hang out stool-side for a tasty bowl of cereal after a long day. The unfinished basement and storage shed out back give you the gear storage space you need, and the neighborhood provides you the with vibes and feels you'll enjoy always. Open houses this weekend, come see it before it's gone!

908 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, 84102 2 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | 2,891 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Almost 3,000 square feet in a graciously flowing design makes this a home that is both easy to move into and open to your personal vision. Two beds / two and a half baths with a den, multiple sitting areas with fireplaces, and two balconies provide perfect locations for every mood. 14 unit building on the corner of South Temple and 900 East has intimacy, location, convenience, and style without the bustle of downtown. Single level unit wraps around the building allowing you to revel in the extraordinary views West to across Downtown to the Great Salt Lake, North to the avenues, and South to the end of the valley.

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

900 S Donner Way #401, Salt Lake City, 84108 2 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Condominium | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1962

**NO Showings until Open House Sat 10-12** Live the Simple Life: Oakcrest Gardens, located at 900 Donner Way, is very much one of the most coveted of the Oak Hills Condominium Complexes. Stepping into Unit 401 will expand your understanding of why that is; the views here are just divine. When I speak of views, I really mean that aside from the bathrooms, there isn't a room in which you cannot indulge yourself in the mesmerizing effect of stunning sunsets, firework shows, peaceful evenings dining alfresco or simply enjoying a beverage of your choosing from the expansive balcony. The 1,825 sq ft feels quite a bit larger with a floorplan that lends itself to hosting loved ones in a generous and open living space while still allowing for comfortable-sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. If the Lock & Leave lifestyle is something you enjoy, then I believe you'll be grateful for the ease this particular unit offers. Just steps away from the Elevator and having 2 Garage Parking Spaces just steps from the entrance makes toting luggage and groceries a breeze. As I stated before, welcome to the simple life. Set your appointment soon as these units do not last long. Agent Related to Seller.

