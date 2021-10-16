Take a look at these homes on the market in Oklahoma City

(Oklahoma City, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oklahoma City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1701 Mark Wood Street, Midwest City, 73130 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Highly sought after neighborhood. Great home on a cul-de-sac street. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, large living space with plenty of natural lighting. First level also has a flex space which could be used as a formal dining, second living, or open office space. The beautiful master bathroom is full of luxurious updates, including double vanity, dual shower heads with separate controls, and a clawfoot tub. First level is home to a quarter bath, while the second floor houses two full bath. HVAC fully replaced in 2019. Covered patio. Above ground pool(owners will remove if desired). Great location in a good school district. Close to Tinker AFB, shopping, dining, and centrally located for easy access to i40, i240, and the Kickapoo Turnpike! Schedule your private showing today! You don't want to miss out on this! Owners are motivated to sell. Bring your reasonable offers!

15617 Woodleaf Lane, Edmond, 73013 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,235,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,336 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A one of a kind transitional home in Edmond's modern, luxury community offering low maintenance living. Each resident has a private courtyard with expansive outdoor living spaces to enjoy all year round & views from nearly every room. Waterstone offers quaint secluded living in a convenient location, just moments from Nichols Hills, Mid town & NW OKC. A custom created plan takes advantage of the landscaped common areas & is walking distance to the clubhouse, pool & fitness facility. Double glass entry doors lead to a stunning living with cathedral ceiling-10 ft slide doors to the outdoor living space. Chef's kitchen features Wolf/Sub Zero appliance pkg, walk in pantry, LG eating bar+seating. The master suite offers a sitting area + spa bath-double vanities + seated vanity, free standing tub & huge walk in shower-dual heads + his/her closets connecting to an oversized utility room w/ sink, broom closet & 2nd pantry. 2 guest ensuite + media room & walk out storage. 4 car tandem garage.

1228 Carter Drive, Oklahoma City, 73129 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Above grade remodel loaded with extras! Brand new expanded and large kitchen: cabinets, butcher block counters, s/s appliances and a large walk in pantry! New bathroom: vanity, toilet and shower surround! Completely updated plumbing with pex throughout! New electrical panel and every plug, light switch, and light fixture replaced! New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, no carpet! So much to love for such a little price tag! Only a few minutes to Bricktown, Downtown, Scissortail Park! Broker / Owner.

2824 N Utah Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73107 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Adorable, well cared for home in a great area close to grocery stores, restaurants and highways! Wood floors were just sanded and restained for the new owners! 2 bedrooms with an extra room that could easily be turned into a 3rd bedroom or office, craft room, play room, whatever you need! Have you seen the backyard!? It's incredible and complimented by the huge deck. Storm shelter in the garage floor. Seller will provide a two year home warranty. Here today, gone tomorrow! Don't wait! Call for your private showing now!

