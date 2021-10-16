Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and prediction for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) find themselves looking to save their season yet again with a divisional matchup against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6

As one of the biggest favorites of the week across the league, the Colts should be feeling good entering this matchup. Most of the experts around the league are picking the Colts to walk away with a win, which isn’t something we’ve seen too often this season.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees the game shaking out in Week 6:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Colts 27, Texans 18

The Colts have to win this game. There’s no way around it. They are the more talented squad even while dealing with some injuries and they have to prove that the struggles to begin the season won’t stop them from beating a bad team. Their history against bad teams seems to bode well for their chances on Sunday.

The offense had one of its best performances against a solid Ravens defense in Week 5. Though we shouldn’t expect Carson Wentz to have to set a career-high in passing yards again, he should thrive against a suspect secondary. Likewise, the Colts shouldn’t have any issues working through the ground game either so expect a lot of Jonathan Taylor.

The pass rush has to show life this week. The Texans will be without left tackle Laremy Tunsil and potentially center Justin Britt, who is listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing all week. This could finally be the game we see Kwity Paye show his upside from the edge.

The Colts believe themselves to be a good team. If that’s the case, they walk away with a win in Week 6. If they don’t…whew buddy.

Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL): Colts 31, Texans 17

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a gut-wrenching loss and will be looking to take all their frustrations out on the Houston Texans. Carson Wentz continues his maturation in the offense and puts together another strong performance. His efficient play allows the offense to march up the field all day and they make sure to finish drives with touchdowns because of last week’s kicking woes.

Kwity Paye takes advantage of a Laremy Tunsil-less Texans offensive line and has his breakout game by getting pressure on Davis Mills all afternoon. This leads to a great day for the defense by forcing punts and a turnover or two.

The Colts give the home crowd something to go leave the weekend smiling about, they handle their business by beating Houston

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Colts 27, Texans 17

After coming off their best performance of the season that ended in a heartbreaking loss, the Colts find themselves at 1-4 on the year looking up at the rest of the AFC. Thankfully, they welcome a Houston Texans team to Indianapolis Sunday that lacks playmakers.

Carson Wentz should be able to continue to shine this week against Houston’s secondary. After coming off a career-high in passing yards against Baltimore, expect Wentz to only get better as the season goes on. I am really looking forward to Jonathan Taylor getting more involved in the passing game as we saw last week too.

While the Colts are thin in the secondary, this is a good game for young guys to get some reps against a struggling receiving corps. Having Rock Ya-Sin and Kwity Paye back will be huge for this defense.

In the end, the Colts will prevail and save their season as they look forward to a Sunday night showdown in San Francisco.

Nick Melillo (@CircleCity21): Colts 34, Texans 13

I’ve got the Colts winning in a much-needed blowout over the Texans and could be more if Hilton gets to play against a team he often torments. These are two struggling teams and the winner here will show who has the ability to bounce back from a tough loss and who can’t. I’m expecting solid defensive production, sacks, and turnovers with Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil missing this game.

Standings

1. John (4-1)

2. Kevin (3-2)

3. Cody (3-2)

4. Nick (0-5)