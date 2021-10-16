CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Check out these homes on the Raleigh market now

 8 days ago

(Raleigh, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4544 Dilford Drive, Raleigh, 27604

3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Home is where the heart is and so is LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath cul-de-sac home that is bursting with upgrades! From the moment you enter, a gorgeous dark wood floor is your underlay leading your tour around the home - from the eat in kitchen, with sleek granite, to a remodeled half bath and laundry. Looking to relax or entertain? Enjoy the options of your airy two-story family room or the addition of a screened in back porch with stamped concrete patio and private yard.

3710 Pardue Woods Place, Raleigh, 27606

3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Investor and Parent great opportunity 3 bedroom, 3 bath with walk in closets, near NC STATE . Washer & Dryer in unit. Great investment opportunity! All Appliances convey. Hurry, these condos will not last long! all bedrooms are rented.

2824 Wycliff Road, Raleigh, 27607

3 Beds 4 Baths | $357,000 | Townhouse | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Charming 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome in Meredith Townes. Spacious living, dining, kitchen and family areas, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, smooth ceilings on the 1st and lower level, custom built bookcases, and updated baths. A private & relaxing fenced courtyard area for you to enjoy. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and NCMA. Convenient to 440, DT Raleigh. HOA replaced roof approx. 5 yrs ago, seller replaced HVAC approx. 7 yrs ago. Community Pool.

8633 Valley Brook Drive, Raleigh, 27613

5 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Contact Elmer Wombles at (919) 848-6573 for any queries. Before preparing the offer, read the instructions provided on the following link. Submit offers on https://bit.ly/3iOXkEK Colonial updated home w/redwood siding on private cul-de-sac street in highly sought-after Springdale Estates. Community amenities include lake, prime location to schools, shopping, RDU & RTP. Large eat-in Kitchen & 42” cabinets, Hardwoods, laundry chute to 1st flr, Large unpermitted bonus Rm, Anderson Thermopanes windows...

