Virginia Beach, VA

House hunt Virginia Beach: See what’s on the market now

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago

(Virginia Beach, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Virginia Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkUjp_0cTOF1Cv00

505 Woodshire Way, Virginia Beach, 23454

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,389 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This home features 3 beds, 2.5 Baths, roughly 1400sq. feet of living space. Throw a BBQ on your deck while your kids and pets safely play in the Large Fenced in back yard! Great neighborhood, excellent schools and so much more! Schedule your appointment now...this one won't last!

For open house information, contact Angelica Ortiz, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxF7i_0cTOF1Cv00

2009 Southaven Drive, Virginia Beach, 23456

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,951 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great neighborhood! Spacious eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room with fireplace and second den/multi-purpose room for added space! Primary bedroom with private bathroom. All appliances including washer and dryer convey. Very nice fenced in backyard with large shed. Community includes pool, clubhouse and three parks!

For open house information, contact Sharon Fenton, CoastalVA Realty Inc. at 757-248-2638

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdtwH_0cTOF1Cv00

600 S Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, 23451

7 Beds 9 Baths | $4,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,000 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning one-of-a-kind oceanfront gated estate 180 degree unobstructed views, top notch construction including steel and concrete reinforced sea wall, custom ironwork throughout, and unparalleled private parking for over 10 vehicles! Unsurpassed quality materials throughout including white Alba stone & fiber cement exterior, 3cm granite & marble counters, top of the line appliances, custom curved grand staircase with iron/copper railing. His & hers master baths & closets. 4-car garage. Beautiful aluminum/gold accented security gate. Multi zone geo-thermal HVAC. Elevator serves all floors. Home theatre. In-law suite with private entrance.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Caskill, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiUo7_0cTOF1Cv00

1309 Meadow Lake Road, Virginia Beach, 23454

3 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Spacious, well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, brick home located in Great Neck! Hardwood floors throughout with neutral decor. Smart home, techy features for those who work at home include thermostat, smoke detectors, door locks which include Ring external cameras on all doors as well as intrusion sensors & Amazon secure key garage delivery system. Home is FIOS ready. Roof & AC approx 7 years old, updated primary bath, oversized garage & parking pad & large yard. Call today!

For open house information, contact Linda Ritchie-Royal, CENTURY 21 Top Producers at 757-456-9500

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

