Ohio QB Armani Rogers burns Buffalo for 99-yard touchdown run

Coming into Ohio’s Saturday matchup with Buffalo, Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers had already carried the ball 46 times for 272 yards, 155 yards after contact, a 5.9 yards per carry average, and four touchdowns in 2021. So, it wasn’t like the Buffalo Bulls didn’t know he was a run threat. However, the Buffalo Bulls probably didn’t expect Rodgers to peel off a 99-yard run, but that’s exactly what the fifth-year senior and graduate transfer from UNLV did halfway through the first quarter.

It’s tied for the longest run in college football history, because… well, you can’t go any longer than 99 yards on an American football field. But from about five yards inside your own end zone? That’s certainly impressive.

Throughout his collegiate career, Rodgers had run 351 times for 1,905 yards, a 5.4 yards per carry average, and 54 touchdowns. He’s been less consistent as a passer, completing 50.7% of his passes for 2,758 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 13 picks in his career, so it will be interesting to see how the NFL views the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Rogers down the road.

Born in Buffalo (whoops!), Rogers has a pretty nice football pedigree. His father Sam played linebacker for the Bills, Chargers, and Falcons from 1994 through 2003, amassing 271 solo tackles, 30 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions, and six passes defensed.