On the hunt for a home in Colorado Springs? These houses are on the market

(Colorado Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colorado Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

540 Observatory Drive, Colorado Springs, 80904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This upper level condo has an open space living room with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, and an un-obstrucable picture window displaying a BEAUTIFUL view of Pikes Peak. Separate dining room leads to a walk-out patio with more of the Mountains views. The kitchen has slab granite counter tops and kitchen pantry space with stackable washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with walk in shower and plenty of counter space. Extra bedroom and full bathroom are on the main level. This property backs to open space in a well established neighbor hood. Nearby shopping and easy commute to I-25 and downtown.

1117 E Yampa Street, Colorado Springs, 80903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $447,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Don't miss out on this Charming Turn of the Century Rancher close to Downtown Colorado Springs! This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Rancher is completely Remodeled with a Clean, Comfortable, and Stylish feel! To Begin, you'll have a large porch that greets you at the front door. Admire the beauty of your Living Room with Custom Timber work and New Hard Floors. Relish in the Masterfully Styled Kitchen with Butcher Block Countertops, Bright White Cabinets, Stunning Finishes and New Stainless Steel Appliances. There is a Separate Dining Area (or office) off the Kitchen that takes you to the Covered Deck. Retreat to the Deck while Enjoying your Morning Coffee. Further, on the Main Level, you'll appreciate a Master Bedroom with Custom Spa Tiled Shower and Custom Vanity. Then, a 2nd Bathroom on the Main Level that has a Walk-Out with your very own Sliding Glass Door. There is so much to love about this house. The Basement has a Private En Suite that is Equipped with a Large Master and Custom Farmhouse Door, Adjoining Closet, Dress Area, & Luxurious Spa Retreat. Included is also a Laundry Nook that has all of the new Hookups. On the Side of the House, You'll appreciate the Wide, Stone walk-way that takes you to the Custom, Rocked Fire Pit to enjoy year round...W/ Privacy Fence. You'll be Delighted with this Expansive Backyard Paradise where there is Sod and Trees throughout, along with a Huge Covered Patio. Entertaining with Your Friends and Family will be so much fun! The Backyard is Completely Fenced with a Private Entrance to the Garage (which could be used as a Work Shop). This home is close to Downtown, Shops, Schools, and Memorial Hospital. Easy access to Fort Carson, Cheyenne Mountain and Air Force Academy. Ravish in the Lush Greenery Everywhere and this Turn of the Century Rancher! If you like low maintenance, this house is perfect ~ New Roof, Windows, Doors, Fixtures, Countertops, Cabinets, Flooring...and the list goes on. NO HOA, Low Energy Cost

825 Tyco Court, Colorado Springs, 80906 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,340 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful custom home in desirable Top of Skyway neighborhood with incredible views! The main level of this well kept home features a new 3-point locking wood front door, hardwood floors, curved staircase, huge kitchen with downdraft range, gas stovetop, and 2 pantries, formal AND kitchen dining areas, sunken family room with wet bar and fireplace, office with built-ins (could be used as bedroom), an oversized 3-car garage, a sizable laundry space, a living room with vaulted ceilings and views of Garden of the Gods, and 2 half baths. From the kitchen and family room, walk out to the top-of-the-line Trex deck, complete with spacious city and mountain views, and green space. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 of which have walk-ins PLUS the enormous master suite, complete with a 3 sided fireplace, wet-bar, sitting area, walk-out deck, beautifully remodeled 5-piece bath with heated floors, and walk-in closet. Also on the upper level is another beautifully updated 5-piece bath, and skylights in the hallway. Now head to the basement, complete with 9 foot ceilings, a gigantic 2nd family room with pool table, wet bar, fireplace, walkout to a lower patio, 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, a utility room with plenty of storage, and an unfinished multi-purpose room which makes a great gym, workshop (has its own sub panel with tons of outlets, or more storage, and has a walk-out to the back yard. Home has central vac, hot water radiant heat with 6 zones, an attic (whole house) fan, attic A/C, and two additional wall A/C units on the main level. Most recessed lighting has been updated with LED. Roof is durable concrete tile. There is a speaker system throughout the home, and home is wired for security system. Homes of this caliber don't come on the market often, so don't sleep on this one!

3575 Clubheights Drive, Colorado Springs, 80906 3 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Townhouse | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Gorgeous townhome in the Seventh Tee complex next to the Cheyenne Mountain country club golf course with Cheyenne Mountain views! walk to the country club of Colorado or the Broadmoor Valley Park. Fantastic location near restaurants, shopping and award winning district 12 schools. Hardwood flooring on the main level with a fireplace for winter evenings. Walk out to an expansive trex deck with Cheyenne Mountain views. There is a main level bedroom with California closet built ins and a walk out to the deck. The bathroom is adjacent to the bedroom.. The kitchen is wonderful with an nook and walk out to the front trex deck through a newer Pella sliding door. Washer and dryer are conveniently located of the kitchen area and there is a bonus storage room. Plenty of storage in the kitchen as well. Walking upstairs there is a wall of glass allowing the outside in. There are two bedrooms and two baths upstairs which are both very private and have Cheyenne Mountain views. The master suite has a walk in closet and spa like bathroom with a skylight. This is a wonderful floor plan that allows for entertaining as well as private spaces. Fantastic small complex that allows you to come home to a true Colorado retreat even though the location is close to major arteries and Fort Carson! Perfection awaits

