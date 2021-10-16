Take a look at these homes on the market in Kansas City

(Kansas City, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kansas City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11522 W 70Th Street, Shawnee, 66203 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome home to this RANCH in Shawnee Village! Low maintenance vinyl siding. Huge kitchen with Family Room Addition on the back with 2nd bath. Formal Dining Room with wood floors. Updates include newer electrical panel, some newer plumbing, newer roof, fresh interior paint, updated bathrooms, newer plank flooring in bedrooms. Great location to major highways, restaurants and entertainment. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Richard Deich, Keller Williams Diamond Part at 913-322-7500

900 S Logan Avenue, Independence, 64050 3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Brand new renovation just needs finishing touches! This home has new carpet, new paint, new doors, new furnace, new A/C, new siding, new windows, new kitchen, and whole new water line from the street to the house! Two-car driveway provides off-street parking. HUGE back patio for family cookouts. The basement is already plumbed for a second bathroom. Check out the link for a virtual tour.

For open house information, contact David Rodick, Worth Clark Realty at 800-991-6092

6776 Prairie Lane, Parkville, 64152 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful SFH located minutes from the vibrant beating heart of the award-winning city of Parkville. This conveniently located & affordable home allows ready access to beautiful parks & trails as well as restaurants & a market area, all within walking distance. Inside, you’ll find a Master bedroom along with additional bedrooms on the main level, as well as the kitchen & the Dining Room, capped off w/a spacious Open Space Floor Plan. Bull nosed corners. HOA dues are as follows: $130/month, $495.00/year, $495 initiation fee, $400 NID.

For open house information, contact Lance Tomlin, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

7220 Hullwood Street, Kansas City, 64133 4 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Eat-in kitchen with abundant storage. Large living room with fireplace and floor to ceiling windows that look out over the treed, fenced in backyard. A bedroom and full bathroom on the main level with three bedrooms and bath upstairs. Third full bath in the walkout basement. Tons of potential uses for the basement! Door to the backyard exits onto covered patio above garage. An outdoor oasis awaits complete with gravel fire pit area, sandbox, tree house, raised beds, and chicken run. Minutes from 435, close to shopping, 15 min from downtown KCMO. Close to Swope Park and the zoo. New roof and gutters 2019. Basement bathroom not included in finished sqft.

For open house information, contact Aaron Floyd, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200