Take a look at these homes for sale in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Omaha. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8556 Boyd Street, Omaha, 68134 3 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Marisa Cronin, M: 402-208-5784, marisacronin@me.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - New exterior. Roof, siding. New stainless steel appliances, new paint. Granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash. New windows. New carpet. HVAC has been inspected and tested. Very clean on huge lot. Updated bathroom.

1308 Jackson Street, Omaha, 68102 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,450,000 | Condominium | 3,558 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Sandi Downing, M: 402-214-5621, sandi.downing@sandidowningrealestate.com, www.sandidowningrealestate.com - Amazing Location! Gorgeous jLofts Penthouse Located on a Private Floor Featuring Rooftop Garden Room, Large Deck with Panoramic City and Old Market Views! Includes 4 Bed, 4 Bath, Great Room with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Walk in Pantry, and Dining Area with sliding glass doors to the balcony including gas hookup for a grill. Primary Bedroom on Main Level, Fabulous Bath with Tub and Walk in Shower, 2 Sink Vanity, Huge Closets, Laundry Room, and Sauna. Elevator and Spiral Staircase to Garden Room on Second Floor with additional gas hookup. Guest Bedroom, Wet Bar, Family Room with Doors to Rooftop Patio. Lots of Storage in the Condo! Equipped with a Generator Package, Sonos Sound System, and 6 Wall TVs. 3 Deeded Climate Controlled Garage spaces with 3 Storage Areas. Onsite Property Manager, Concierge, and Gym. Perfect Home for Entertaining, close to all your favorite Downtown and O

2321 S 14Th Street, Omaha, 68108 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Martha Barrera, M: 402-216-7986, mbarrera@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement and still have space to put in a family room with a walkout to the back yard, needs some TLC but with the great 9ft ceiling you'll be impressed. All the stainless steel appliances stay.

12920 Seward Street, Omaha, 68154 3 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,053 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Joe O'Donnell, M: 402-880-8323, od4huskers@cox.net, https://www.bhhsamb.com/joe.odonnell - Showings start 10/12/2021. All brick home, one owner, DaVinci roof newer, newer fridge, newer washer & dryer, newer stove, beautiful all season room, storage room behind garage the length of the garage! Most of the furniture contents are negotiable. About 1000 sq ft of basement may be finished to your liking. All showings 2 hour advanced notice, seller will probably stay during showings.

