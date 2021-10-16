CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

On the hunt for a home in Bakersfield? These houses are on the market

 8 days ago

(Bakersfield, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bakersfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wePB_0cTOEv9D00

908 Mcnew Court, Bakersfield, 93307

1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 636 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Amazing Opportunity! Enjoy comfortable living in this 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in the highly desired Bakersfield community. Great potential for this property!. Located in 908 Mcnew Ct, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Opportunity on this property is limitless. Great location with easy access to freeway and nearby stores. Polish up this diamond with a little TLC and it be the shiniest diamond on the block.

For open house information, contact Brandon Yager, Yager Realty of California at 714-705-4424

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202109882)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSYOS_0cTOEv9D00

6608 Bridgeport Lane, Bakersfield, 93309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautiful home centrally located that offers amazing features and gorgeous details throughout. This 3-bed, 2-bath home features a nice dining space and great room with wood-like laminate flooring, large windows that allow natural lighting and separate formal living area with a brick fireplace perfect to entertain family and friends. Full kitchen with tile countertops and backsplash, breakfast bar and extra storage space. Over-sized master bedroom with a beautiful sliding glass door that leads to the patio and an updated bathroom that offers a walk-in shower and granite countertops. Perfect sized bedrooms, large full guest bath with dual vanities. Some of the upgrades include newer roof and AC, newer horizontal plumbing lines, dual pane windows and much more! It also offers a covered patio, sparking swimming pool and 2 car garage plus wide driveway. Do not wait to come and see this house that will not last long, schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Brian Hicks, Brian Hicks Real Estate Group at 661-477-4357

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202111166)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnJGt_0cTOEv9D00

11623 Pacific Harbor Ave, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nestled away in a quiet cul-de-sac in a desired neighborhood with award winning school district. This charming home welcomes you with great curb appeal and long driveway. As you enter you are greeted with the spacious living and formal dining area. Make your way past the dining area and enter the U-shaped kitchen that openes up to the family room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The family room features a beautiful fireplace and ample space for your friends and family to enjoy time together. Enjoy the backyard on those sunny days as you jump into your fenced pool and relax.

For open house information, contact Veronica Rubio, Remax Property Experts at 831-751-6900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81863170)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oagwl_0cTOEv9D00

800 Bullhead Way, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 2 Baths | $527,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home with an 2,509 square foot interior and a 10,454 square foot exterior lot is nestled on a corner lot in the Villages of Brimhall. The house gets a lot of natural light and has a breezy flow from the split bedroom floorpan and open kitchen set up. The back yard has a nice pool and hot tub for those nice warm summer days. For those thinking of moving into an area that has a lot of surrounding life and vitality, this is it. Just a half mile from Artisan Plaza and two miles from the Kern River Bike Path network, this home’s location will put you just where you want to be. Rosedale shopping and Riverwalk Shopping are just a few minutes drive away. Liberty Park, Westdale Park, and Aera Park are all just a couple of minutes drive from the house as well.

For open house information, contact Fred Herrman, First Class Real Estate at 818-569-0210

Copyright © 2021 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21201706)

See more property details

