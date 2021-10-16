CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo-curious? These homes are on the market

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 8 days ago

(Buffalo, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Buffalo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCuSg_0cTOEuGU00

24 Seattle Street, Buffalo, 14216

3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Charming brick and vinyl sided ranch on a great yard. Younger roof, garage and a wonderful patio Big living room, dining area and plaster walls and oak hardwood floors. Big open kitchen w/great cabinet and workspace. Three bedrooms, ceramic tiled bathroom. Modern and mostly updated mechanical systems in a dry tall basement.

For open house information, contact Matthew J. Quagliano, Buffalo Home Sellers LLC at 716-471-9266

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1282399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EM5RM_0cTOEuGU00

1120 Indian Church Road, Buffalo, 14224

2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,999 | Condominium | 823 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to your new home! this beautiful move-in-ready condo is tucked away and perfect for those looking for peace and tranquility. Enjoy The Views of Buffalo Creek with great shade from high tree canopies right in your backyard, while the front balcony receives adequate sunlight for growing small plants. Many updates include new flooring, molding, a Fully remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and all new doors throughout. New Centrals air unit with Air conditioner and Heat, One of only 2 condos with central air!

For open house information, contact Hunter Kelsey, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1355818)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmqoF_0cTOEuGU00

18 Payne Avenue, Buffalo, 14220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome to 18 Payne Ave. This turn key 1.5 bath, 3 bedroom two story home in this highly desirable South Buffalo neighborhood boasts an eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, full basement & attached 2.0 car garage with crawl space for plenty of additional storage. Enjoy the summer days and evenings in the fenced in back yard, sitting on the two level deck or swimming in the above ground pool. This home is conveniently located to the NYS Thruway, shopping and restaurants. Make this home a must see!! Delayed negotiations Tuesday 8/17/21 at 10:00am. Please allow 24 hours for life of the contract.

For open house information, contact Danielle M Fasso, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester West at 585-758-8400

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1358955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrspF_0cTOEuGU00

414 Longmeadow Road, Amherst, 14226

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,111 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Take a look at this wonderful 2-story home in Amherst. This super clean home is located in a great location and is close to everything (shopping, dining, schools, parks etc.). Exterior features include maintenance free siding, newer roof and new windows, park-like yard and concrete driveway leading to the 1.5 car garage. The interior features include 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a fabulously remodeled bathroom, modern kitchen with appliances included, a sizable living room, separate dining room, and a full dry basement. This home has been impeccably maintained and is waiting to welcome you home.

For open house information, contact Joseph K Oliver Jr, Nickel Realty at 716-425-0328

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1371567)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

