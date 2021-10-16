Take a look at these homes on the market in Albuquerque

(Albuquerque, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Albuquerque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

532 Texas Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1962

307 Santa Fe Avenue Sw, Albuquerque, 87102 4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Fully renovated 4 bedroom home, with 2 master bedrooms, laminate floors throughout, NO carpet, and backyard access! The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, and master bathroom has jetted tub, double sinks, large separate shower, and water closet. Attached unit at front can be used for storage. Won't last long!

12601 Indian School Road Ne, Albuquerque, 87112 4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This Presley 20 floor plan is priced to sell. The kitchen opens up to the family room. There has been a lot of upgrades to this property including - Roof replaced in 2016, Furnace and water heater replaced in 2017, garage door replaced in 2018. In the last 2 years, the carpet in the bedrooms has been replaced as well as vinyl flooring through out the rest of the home, new baseboards, new windows and doors, all new appliances, upgraded electrical panel, new refridgerated air and furnace, complete renovation of primary shower as well as a side gate for backyard access. Ask your agent for the complete list

10405 Cielito Lindo Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87111 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,667 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome to Cielito Lindo! This is a large home with plenty of space for the family.This one offers two large living spaces, Wood burning Fireplace

