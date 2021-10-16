CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 8 days ago

(Albuquerque, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Albuquerque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzdVz_0cTOEtNl00

532 Texas Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Sold

For open house information, contact Valerie Almanzar, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1002025)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Jn9M_0cTOEtNl00

307 Santa Fe Avenue Sw, Albuquerque, 87102

4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Fully renovated 4 bedroom home, with 2 master bedrooms, laminate floors throughout, NO carpet, and backyard access! The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, and master bathroom has jetted tub, double sinks, large separate shower, and water closet. Attached unit at front can be used for storage. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Nancy Kennedy, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-993492)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vC3nY_0cTOEtNl00

12601 Indian School Road Ne, Albuquerque, 87112

4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This Presley 20 floor plan is priced to sell. The kitchen opens up to the family room. There has been a lot of upgrades to this property including - Roof replaced in 2016, Furnace and water heater replaced in 2017, garage door replaced in 2018. In the last 2 years, the carpet in the bedrooms has been replaced as well as vinyl flooring through out the rest of the home, new baseboards, new windows and doors, all new appliances, upgraded electrical panel, new refridgerated air and furnace, complete renovation of primary shower as well as a side gate for backyard access. Ask your agent for the complete list

For open house information, contact Dustin S Deen, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001771)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ep0EO_0cTOEtNl00

10405 Cielito Lindo Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87111

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,667 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome to Cielito Lindo! This is a large home with plenty of space for the family.This one offers two large living spaces, Wood burning FireplaceHome offers

For open house information, contact Alene E Eichorn-Joyner, Re/Max Alliance, REALTORS at 505-298-9999

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-940285)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Water Heater#Furnace#Fireplacehome
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
384
Followers
509
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy