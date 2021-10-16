Take a look at these homes on the market in Memphis

(Memphis, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Memphis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

478 J E Clark Cove, Marion, 72364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home for the holidays! This beautiful house is located in the middle of Marion, AR and in a prime location for the Marion school district. This charming house features concrete driveway with a full carport spacious enough for 2 vehicles. A nice front porch to enjoy those nice fall days. Step through the front door and you will see a large space to entertain and relax. The kitchen features a run of counter space with an electric stove top and ventahood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bedrooms have nice vinyl plank hardwood and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom has a master bath to complement and easily accessible. The back yard of this house is large! Plenty of room to entertain those four legged family members or let the kids run and play. Stop by and check it out for yourself. This house won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jonathon Hollis, LAUGHTER REALTY, INC at 870-732-5200

713 Poplar Cove, Southaven, 38671 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Desoto Woods SD! This home is all on one level. A Breakfast Bar/Snack Bar in the Kitchen, Double sinks in the Master bedroom and more. A 2 car carport (Awning). All on a 100x180 lot! Come out and see for yourself.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER SMITH, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY - GETWELL at 662-892-4077

2597 Mcneely Road, Marion, 72301 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,279 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Land & custom built one story property with all bells & whistles.Gorgeous ornate double doors welcomes you into this Extremely large open floor plan features stone fireplace. Kitchen has top of line appliances & features kitchen island & counter bar.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Foster, REMAX REAL ESTATE TODAY at 870-735-4663

792 W Mcauley, West Memphis, 72301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1976

PROPERTY IS SOLD "AS IS"

For open house information, contact Patricia Ann Waller, LAUGHTER REALTY, INC at 870-732-5200