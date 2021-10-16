Louisville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Louisville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Louisville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2212 Eastview Ave, Louisville, 40205 4 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This stunning renovation of a single owner home has it all; NEW electrical, plumbing, windows, spray foam insulation and so much more. The covered front porch welcomes you into the light filled living room offering refinished pine and oak floors and an ornamental fireplace, which opens to the dining room and new chef's kitchen. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinetry, quartzite countertops, a marble and subway tile backsplash and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. There's also a mobile island with granite top and large pantry. The waterproofed basement is great for extra storage space and two additional finished spaces, one perfect for a home office. The private fenced back yard leads to a one car garage with an attached carport. Seller is offering a one year HSA home warranty. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Lorene Hunter, Weichert Realtors-ABG Properties at 502-893-1900

3751 Lentz Ave, Louisville, 40215 4 Beds 2 Baths | $186,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1900

What an amazing home! This renovated bungalow has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! The home will come furnished, if buyers are interested as an Air BnB or short term rental! Lots of functionality with this floor plan! There are 2 owner's suites that can work great as a mother in law suite or for guests as one bedroom has an exterior entrance! Tons of updates throughout including HVAC, windows, kitchen, and baths! New flooring and fresh paint! Freshly painted exterior! As you walk up on the covered front porch and enter the living room, you'll love the space and attention to detail! Gorgeous vaulted ceiling in the living room! Open arched pass through into the kitchen with a beautiful 200 year old amish barn wood table that can fold down to the wall! Split bedroom plan! Ceramic tile bathrooms! In the kitchen, you'll love all the farmhouse touches! New white cabinets, quartz countertops, and subway tile backsplash! Ceramic tile flooring! All the stainless steel appliances will stay! The seller will leave the custom shelving, barrels, and kitchen supplies! Custom amish wood saloon doors in the kitchen are great accents walking into the laundry room! Seller will leave everything in the laundry room including the washer and dryer! Off the kitchen is a custom arched doorway into the front owners suite with the hallway bathroom! Ceramic tile in the bath! Original 110 year old hardwood floors in this bedroom and access to the bathroom! Exterior door in this bedroom open to the front deck! Down the hallway are bedrooms 3 and 4 and the door to the back yard! The nice, flat back yard has an oversized 2 car garage with electric and extra storage! Rear alley access to the garage! This terrific home is ready for the new owners! Don't delay as this home will sell quickly!

For open house information, contact John A Koerner, Property Advancement Realty at 812-218-8465

3527 W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, 40212 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Property sold as is. Proof of funds/preapproval letter with all offers.

For open house information, contact Mark Hass, Real Estate 3000 at 502-366-0068

2120 W Lee St, Louisville, 40210 5 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come see this 2 story, 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Washington Heights! Recently updated you will see updated finishes throughout the home. First floor features 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, living room, and laundry room. Second floor has 3 bedrooms as well as a full bathroom and a room available to be an office or hobby room. Come see this new renovation before it goes!

For open house information, contact Grant Petersen, Homepage Realty at 502-690-6685