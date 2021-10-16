On the hunt for a home in Tampa? These houses are on the market

(Tampa, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tampa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

213 W Minnehaha Street, Tampa, 33604 2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Now Available!!! Meticulously remodeled home nestled in the heart of historic Seminole Heights, this block home awaits its new owner! Close to the hippest restaurants, breweries and lounges. This freshly renovated home has been restored with a newer AC, new sod and landscaping, Freshly Painted INSIDE and OUT, BRAND NEW kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, SS Appliances, shaker cabinets, Large Island with cabinets and drop down SS Hood vent over the island. The home also features new tile and waterproof Luxury vinyl throughout The house boasts 2 large bedrooms and reconfigured bathrooms which feature double sinks with granite counters. The Master bath includes LUXURY RAIN SHOWER. Both bedrooms are oversized and the master includes a walk-in closet plus barn door leading to the luxury master bath. This home also features recessed lighting throughout and trendy plumbing fixtures. Enjoy Florida’s beautiful weather year round in this home’s fully fenced backyard oasis and escape from the rain under the covered 2 car carport. A short walk from Central Avenue to walk and jog, steps from the Hillsborough River and trendy Seminole Height’s foodie restaurants such as Mekenita, Rooster and The Till, King of the Coop, Revolution Ice Cream, Trips Diner and many more! Schedule your appointment today!

15825 Hampton Village Drive, Tampa, 33618 4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,216 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful updated pool home in Carrollwood!! This home wont last long with sought after neighborhood and school zone. Beautiful lakefront park. Tons of upgrades just done and well maintained. Some of the upgrades include; new floors, new paint, granite throughout, and maintained pool pump, like new. 4 large bedrooms and beautiful screened in pool with lush landscaping. Enjoy your peace of paradise with no rear neighbors. Pass through kitchen window to the pool area. Large garage and family/bonus room. Vaulted ceilings and much more.

4212 Estevez Lane, Tampa, 33610 4 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Complete Fixer Upper. As Is contract only. CASH ONLY!!!! NO OWNER FINANCING!!!!!! Boundary issues for the home/lot exists SEE SURVEY ATTACHED. Due to condition of the property, owner is only accepting 7 day close with NO contingencies, escrow of 2k to be deposited same day contract is signed, use the following title company: First Title Source Contact: Christina Swan 9528 W. Linebaugh Avenue Tampa, FL 33626 Price reflects AS IS price.

1523 Clair Mel Circle, Tampa, 33619 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Don't miss this 3 bedroom block home located nicely on a 4 home cul-de-sac! This home has tons of potential and is just waiting for your personal touch! Located conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and just minutes away from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. Home has been remodeled inside and just needs your updates to make it yours. Master bedroom has been completely remodeled, kitchen cabinets are real wood finishing, back patio has been converted to screened lanai, and roof is only 1 year old. Home is tenant occupied and showings are by appointment only. Schedule your buyers showing today because this one will not last long!!

