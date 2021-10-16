CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

WATCH: Game highlights of four-star QB Avery Johnson and three-star RB Dylan Edwards

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDERBY, Kans. — On Friday, 247Sports was in Derby, Kans. to take in Maize vs. Derby. It was a game that featured two of the best teams in the state of Kansas this season and it lived up to the hype. Maize was able to get out to an early lead...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

4-star 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson picks up Missouri offer

Maize (Kan.) High quarterback Avery Johnson has solidified himself as one of the premier players in the Midwest in 2023. The consensus four-star signal caller holds more than 15 offers, and on Monday, he added Missouri to that list. Johnson tweeted: “blessed and excited to receive an offer from the...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Player Confirms He Quit Team

An Ohio State football player appears to have legitimately quit the team during the middle of Saturday night’s game. Toward the end of the first half, Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope reportedly threw his gloves into the stands and stormed off the field. He was reportedly accompanied by a staff member into the locker room.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Derby, KS
State
Kentucky State
Derby, KS
Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
City
Auburn, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Longhorn Football Player Jake Ehlinger Died Of Accidental Overdose Of Drugs Laced With Fentanyl, Family Says

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger says the 20-year-old’s death on May 6 was due to an accidental drug overdose, Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ehlinger family said in a statement they learned Jake accidentally overdosed from what’s believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with fentanyl. These kinds of counterfeit pills have been seen increasingly in Texas and nationwide. The Ehlinger family statement said, “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities. As our family continues to process...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Johnson
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#247sports#Notre Dame#Ole Miss
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy