Columbus, OH

Take a look at these homes on the Columbus market now

 8 days ago

(Columbus, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

779 Westphal Avenue, Whitehall, 43213

3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Original hardwood floors, nice fenced in yard, large picture window in the living room. This home needs updated... but has great potential!

6842 Wardell Loop, New Albany, 43054

4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,194 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom built home by Craig Tuckerman in Wentworth Crossing/New Albany Schools. This spacious 2 story w/ 4 bedrms & 3.5 baths sits on a very quiet street & across from the community's manicured green space. Enjoy the leisure trails all the way to Brewdog, Community Center for the Arts, Amphitheatre, restaurants, shopping, & all that New Albany has to offer! This home boasts a den, formal dining, kitchen w/ island, custom cabinetry, luxury stainless appliances, granite, 1st flr laundry, 'must have' mud room, & a spacious living rm. Great outdoor space w/ patio. The 2nd flr owner's suite includes ample walk in closet, double sink vanity & soaking tub. The basement w/ 9 ft ceilings includes a finished family rm along w/ an abundance of storage or additional space to be finished. 3 car garage

556 City Park Avenue, Columbus, 43215

3 Beds 3 Baths | $935,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,139 Square Feet | Built in 1872

The one you've been waiting for! Stunning, recently renovated German Village brick house, 2139 sq ft, with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Primary bedroom features updated en-suite bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub plus a large walk-in closet. Elsewhere, an elegant, well-appointed eat-in kitchen updated in 2020; large living room and dining room with neutral colors and wood floors throughout the house; 1st floor laundry; 2-car garage; private fenced patio recently updated with blue flagstone and new landscaping. The attention to detail is evident throughout the house. Located on City Park Ave, one of German Village's most desirable tree-lined streets, close to the Book Loft, restaurants and coffee houses. Showings start September 8th. See attached list of seller improvements

1955 Greenway Avenue N, Columbus, 43219

3 Beds 2 Baths | $263,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Located in beautiful Eastgate Subdivision. This is a custom remodel with an open space concept! Custom recessed lighting throughout. New 92% efficient furnace installed 12/1/2020, new central air installed 6/29/2020, newly installed 200 amp electrical panel installed 1/12/2020! Newly installed white Maple Cabinets and Black Granite counter top installed 3/1/2021. Newly installed full bath finished on 2/21/21, Newly installed Simmington double hung Low E and argon gas installed 4/25/2021, Newly installed privacy fenced installed on 5/1/2021 as well as professionally installed landscaping! Hardwood flooring refinished throughout 5/1/2021. Marble flooring installed on 3/15/2021. BROKER IS RELATED TO A MEMEBER OF THE LLC. ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INSTALLED ON 12/1/2021!

ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

