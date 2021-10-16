El Paso-curious? These homes are on the market

(El Paso, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in El Paso. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

550 Shadow Willow Drive, El Paso, 79922 5 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,637 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This home is one of a kind! The breath-taking two-story home features a new roof, two new air conditioning units and new pool equipment. This lovely home also provides a warm living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area and a large kitchen with a breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Accommodations consists of 5 great-sized bedrooms. There is a spacious master bedroom that has a beautiful ensuite, walk-in closet as well as access to the balcony for those beautiful mountain views! You can also enjoy the sparkling heated pool and spa, or relax in the large yard offering gorgeous landscaping. This is your chance to live in one of Willow Bend's hottest areas!

For open house information, contact Brian Burds, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

7152 Feather Hawk Drive, El Paso, 79912 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,729 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Immaculate 2 story home with multi level great room. Great location and FRESHLY remodeled.The Beautiful kitchen Is the heart of the home complete with customized granite countertops & stainless steel appliances and updated lighting. Enjoy the pool with new vinyl cover, backyard perfect for kids & pets. Cool refrigerated air also new for hot summers. Plantation shutters....plus much more.A true gem.

For open house information, contact Alex Portillo, REALTY ONE GROUP MENDEZ BURK at 915-231-1225

1312 E Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, 79902 7 Beds 5 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1907

AMAZING CLASSICLY STYLED HOME FULL OF CHARACTER AND CHARM. MODERN UPDATES AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL. 7 BEDROOMS 5 BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING AND RICH WOOD TRIM AROUND DOOR FRAMES. LIVING ROOM, ENTERTAINMENT ROOM, AND OFFICE SPACE. EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED WITH REFRIGERATED AIR. FULLY FINISHED OUT AND CARPETED BASEMENT. NICELY LANDSCAPED SPACIOUS 12,000 SF LOT HAS LOTS OF PARKING

For open house information, contact Steve Shapiro, Steve Shapiro, REALTOR at 915-203-2334

9002 Galena Drive, El Paso, 79904 4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The new and Affordable RISE HOMES By ICON offers you the bells & whistles WITHOUT the price tag to match. With spacious open concept living, tile throughout all living areas, ceiling designs, ceiling fans in every bedroom, this 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home with spectacular lot is sure to check every box on your list. Be sure to mark this one as a must see TODAY!

For open house information, contact Lisa Wise, Sandy Messer And Associates at 915-833-6111