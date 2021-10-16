CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Sacramento market now

Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 8 days ago

(Sacramento, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sacramento will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wzTP_0cTOEg9Y00

875 Maplegrove, Sacramento, 95834

3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Cute, spacious, and ready for a new family! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is perfect for a first time buyer or a family looking for some more room. Located in south Natomas, near shopping, schools, and two major freeways this home will not last long! The open concept is perfect for entertaining downstairs, the home has double sliders leading to the large backyard. Perfect for a pool to be put in or a play structure. The upstairs has a loft for the kids to do homework or for a movie/gameroom. Hurry to this home as it will not last long!

For open house information, contact Michael Soares, Keller Williams - Capital Valley at 916-866-1500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11916328)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxBYH_0cTOEg9Y00

3130 American River Dr, Sacramento, 95864

4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,747 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Sprawling single story ranch in desirable Sierra Oaks! Floorplan features multiple entertaining spaces, large kitchen, master suite with exterior access, dual closets and dressing area. Remote bedroom and full bath ideal for extended guests or a private office. This large lot is perfect for entertaining with a solar heated pool, covered patio, sunning deck, green space and large side yard. Walking distance to the American River trails and easy access to shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact OLIVIA BARRETT, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11924830)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHrde_0cTOEg9Y00

7602 Rincon Villa, Sacramento, 95828

4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Mobile Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2001

serial# GWCA21L27287A/B

For open house information, contact Kent Hanson, Hanson, Kent Andrew at 916-429-1877

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11022588)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAQcz_0cTOEg9Y00

5940 67Th Street, Sacramento, 95824

3 Beds 1 Bath | $327,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,091 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This beautiful three bedroom Fruitridge Manor home features dual pane windows, a newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, large backyard with great potential for entertaining guest, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a great dining/living room combo with a fireplace to cozy up to! Located in an established neighborhood, this sure won't last!! Come take a look!

For open house information, contact SERINA GOMEZ, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11730299)

See more property details

