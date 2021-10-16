CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ben Chilwell amazing volley to open the scoring for Chelsea against Brentford

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe cannot stop scoring! Ben Chilwell takes it...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Tribal Football

Chilwell accepts having to fight for start with Chelsea and England

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell was delighted to score for England in their World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra. The 24-year-old now has three goals in his past five starts for club and country, though the runout was just his fifth appearance of the campaign. Marcos Alonso's excellent form has kept the Spaniard in the Chelsea team, while Euro 2020 in the summer proved a difficult experience as Chilwell failed to play a single minute at the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ben Chilwell doing his all to win back regular Chelsea spot

Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell has had a pretty rough summer and opening start to the Premier League season. First of all he went to the Euros with England but he wasn’t used by Gareth Southgate which would have provided a massive dent to his confidence. It would be amazing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ben Chilwell
SB Nation

Ben Chilwell scores first England goal; Broja scores again for Albania!

Ben Chilwell was a late call-up to the England squad, but he got the start last night against Andorra, and he repaid that faith with his first career international goal. After scoring in Chelsea’s last match as well, Chilwell has two goals in two games, and has hopefully put behind him his slow start to the season that saw him ride the bench for Chelsea for most of the first two months.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel delighted with matchwinner Chilwell

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised matchwinner Ben Chilwell for their win at Brentford. Chilwell scored the only goal of the game. Tuchel said,"I'm very happy but it was necessary. "We need everybody and we need of course a player like him in his top shape, but you cannot force things.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ben Chilwell is back with a bang for club and country after his strike against Andorra... the Chelsea star was left 'mentally tired' after Euro 2020 snub but has shown he is up for the fight as he battles Marcos Alonso for starting spot against Brentford

Ben Chilwell has had rotten luck of late, and there was a look of tiredness in his eyes when his opening goal against Andorra was initially ruled out on Saturday. Finally gifted a start by Gareth Southgate after being frozen out of Euro 2020 and failing to play a minute of action at the tournament, here was the left-back's perfect chance to cap off his resurgence at Chelsea and remind the Three Lions boss he has the quality to compete with Luke Shaw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Volley
ESPN

Chelsea hang on to beat Brentford as Eduoard Mendy, Ben Chilwell turn in title-worthy heroics

BRENTFORD, England -- Time will tell whether this was the sort of fortuitous win carved out by Premier League champions or a result to mask their shortcomings, but Chelsea's defensive record continues to be the foundation of Thomas Tuchel's success. Brentford defied their newly-promoted status to dominate the second half of Saturday's encounter and were desperately unlucky to lose 1-0 on a night when they registered seven shots on target and shook the European champions in a manner rarely witnessed under Tuchel.
MLS
ESPN

Chelsea edge past Brentford after Ben Chilwell stunner, Edouard Mendy saves

Chelsea returned to the top of the Premier League after a nervy 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's stunning first half strike turned out to be the winning goal as Thomas Tuchel's team survived a late rally from the newly-promoted side. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA...
MLS
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback Chilwell: World class Mendy key to victory at Brentford

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has hailed the performance of Edouard Mendy for Saturday's win at Brentford. Chilwell proved the matchwinner on the day. And on Mendy, Chilwell said: "I'm happy to score a goal but I think we have got to thank Edou. "I don't know how many saves he...
SOCCER
SkySports

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Ben Chilwell goal and Edouard Mendy late heroics sends Blues back to top of Premier League

Ben Chilwell's first-half strike sent Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Brentford, thanks in large part to Edouard Mendy's late heroics. Bryan Mbeumo hit the post for Brentford in the first half, while Timo Werner missed two fine chances for the visitors, but Chelsea went into the break ahead through Chilwell's half volley from just inside the area (45), his third goal in three games for club and country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
Sports
Daily Mail

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Edouard Mendy MASTERCLASS sees Thomas Tuchel's men somehow cling on following a second half grilling from the Bees after Ben Chilwell's stunner broke the deadlock just before half-time

The Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist came out during the international break and, surprisingly to some observers, Edouard Mendy's name was not on it. 'Unacceptable' said his Senegal team-mate Sadio Mane. 'It's a real shame,' added another international colleague, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. As Mendy defied Brentford, at times single-handedly, during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel is not worried about 'unselfish' Romelu Lukaku after £98m Belgian striker went a SIXTH Chelsea game without scoring as Ben Chilwell's strike at Brentford sent them top of the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over 'unselfish' Romelu Lukaku's six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea. Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner's cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside. Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Comment: Ben Chilwell's Resurgence Has Helped Propel Chelsea in October

It's been a long road for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell this season and his fight for minutes under manager Thomas Tuchel. Following the 2020/21 season in which Chelsea won the Champions League, Chilwell was selected to the England squad for Euros 2020. He never featured for his country during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's magnificent SEVEN! Thomas Tuchel's ruthless table-toppers thrash a pathetic Norwich, with Mason Mount scoring a hat-trick as Hudson Odoi, Reece James and Chilwell all hit the net

The game was four minutes old when we were treated to a full Thomas Tuchel meltdown. For those unfamiliar with the Chelsea manager in enraged mode, it is a John Cleese moment, arms whirling, face gurning with accompanying spasms of infuriated indignity. If there were a tree branch to hand,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saturday Premier League open thread

Howdy, pard’ners. Y’all here to watch the football? Well, shoot. I got you a right good open thread right here, ain’t no mistake. This is your Saturday football open thread. Feel free to comment in the appropriate location. Saturday Premier League Match Schedule. Chelsea vs. Norwich. 7:30 a.m. ET /...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday 16 October and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at the Brentford Community Stadium. The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 8 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in west London. Anthony...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

