WATCH: Ben Chilwell amazing volley to open the scoring for Chelsea against Brentford

Ben Chilwell was a late call-up to the England squad, but he got the start last night against Andorra, and he repaid that faith with his first career international goal. After scoring in Chelsea’s last match as well, Chilwell has two goals in two games, and has hopefully put behind him his slow start to the season that saw him ride the bench for Chelsea for most of the first two months.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO