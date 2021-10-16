WATCH: Ben Chilwell amazing volley to open the scoring for Chelsea against Brentford

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell was delighted to score for England in their World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra. The 24-year-old now has three goals in his past five starts for club and country, though the runout was just his fifth appearance of the campaign. Marcos Alonso's excellent form has kept the Spaniard in the Chelsea team, while Euro 2020 in the summer proved a difficult experience as Chilwell failed to play a single minute at the tournament.
Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell has had a pretty rough summer and opening start to the Premier League season. First of all he went to the Euros with England but he wasn't used by Gareth Southgate which would have provided a massive dent to his confidence.
Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has discussed how much pride he gets playing for England following his recent involvement in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers. England faced Andorra on Saturday evening in a 5-0 thrashing, as Gareth Southgate's men continued their qualifying campaign for next year's World Cup.
Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has opened up about the struggles he has faced with competition at Chelsea. The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea from Leicester in August 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million. Since signing, he has made a total of 46 appearances
Ben Chilwell was a late call-up to the England squad, but he got the start last night against Andorra, and he repaid that faith with his first career international goal. After scoring in Chelsea’s last match as well, Chilwell has two goals in two games, and has hopefully put behind him his slow start to the season that saw him ride the bench for Chelsea for most of the first two months.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised matchwinner Ben Chilwell for their win at Brentford. Chilwell scored the only goal of the game. Tuchel said,"I'm very happy but it was necessary. "We need everybody and we need of course a player like him in his top shape, but you cannot force things.
Ben Chilwell has had rotten luck of late, and there was a look of tiredness in his eyes when his opening goal against Andorra was initially ruled out on Saturday. Finally gifted a start by Gareth Southgate after being frozen out of Euro 2020 and failing to play a minute of action at the tournament, here was the left-back's perfect chance to cap off his resurgence at Chelsea and remind the Three Lions boss he has the quality to compete with Luke Shaw.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses victory at Brentford. Tuchel was pleased with the win and commented on the team's matchwinner, Ben Chilwell. The Blues manager explained holding back Chilwell at the start of the season and is delighted with how the left-back has now responded.
BRENTFORD, England -- Time will tell whether this was the sort of fortuitous win carved out by Premier League champions or a result to mask their shortcomings, but Chelsea's defensive record continues to be the foundation of Thomas Tuchel's success. Brentford defied their newly-promoted status to dominate the second half of Saturday's encounter and were desperately unlucky to lose 1-0 on a night when they registered seven shots on target and shook the European champions in a manner rarely witnessed under Tuchel.
Chelsea returned to the top of the Premier League after a nervy 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's stunning first half strike turned out to be the winning goal as Thomas Tuchel's team survived a late rally from the newly-promoted side. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA...
Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has hailed the performance of Edouard Mendy for Saturday's win at Brentford. Chilwell proved the matchwinner on the day. And on Mendy, Chilwell said: "I'm happy to score a goal but I think we have got to thank Edou. "I don't know how many saves he...
Ben Chilwell's first-half strike sent Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Brentford, thanks in large part to Edouard Mendy's late heroics. Bryan Mbeumo hit the post for Brentford in the first half, while Timo Werner missed two fine chances for the visitors, but Chelsea went into the break ahead through Chilwell's half volley from just inside the area (45), his third goal in three games for club and country.
The Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist came out during the international break and, surprisingly to some observers, Edouard Mendy's name was not on it. 'Unacceptable' said his Senegal team-mate Sadio Mane. 'It's a real shame,' added another international colleague, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. As Mendy defied Brentford, at times single-handedly, during...
Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over 'unselfish' Romelu Lukaku's six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea. Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner's cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside. Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away...
Thomas Tuchel has commented on Ben Chilwell's recent performances after their side's 1-0 win against Brentford. The English left-back scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time, with Edouard Mendy producing some crucial saves to help ensure the win. Their success on Saturday
It's been a long road for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell this season and his fight for minutes under manager Thomas Tuchel. Following the 2020/21 season in which Chelsea won the Champions League, Chilwell was selected to the England squad for Euros 2020. He never featured for his country during the
The game was four minutes old when we were treated to a full Thomas Tuchel meltdown. For those unfamiliar with the Chelsea manager in enraged mode, it is a John Cleese moment, arms whirling, face gurning with accompanying spasms of infuriated indignity. If there were a tree branch to hand,...
