CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

House hunt Cincinnati: See what’s on the market now

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Cincinnati, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cincinnati will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwtXK_0cTOEbjv00

33 Altamont Court, Fort Thomas, 41075

3 Beds 1 Bath | $253,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic Charm & Modern Conveniences converge in this well-maintained home situated in the heart of Ft. Thomas! Updated kitchen w/ large pantry, Newer Appliances. Generously sized bedrooms all w/ walk-in closets. New Roof 2021, New HVAC 2021, New insulated Garage Door 2021. New Hot Water Heater 2020. Plenty of off-street parking. Covered front porch and 16'x14' rear deck. Large yard w/ garden, mature trees. Very walkable! Complete w/ Home Warranty!

For open house information, contact John Livingston, Hand in Hand Realty at 859-331-8800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-552120)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHgwS_0cTOEbjv00

1940 Knollridge Lane, North College Hill, 45231

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Welcome home! This charming 3 bedroom cape-cod style home is conveniently located and ready for move-in. Updated with brand new wood plank flooring and carpet throughout. Large & private primary bedroom upstairs w/full updated bath and expansive closet. Kitchen updated w/brand new SS appliances & granite countertops. All new fixtures and doors! Rest easy knowing the furnace, AC & water heater are all brand new. 2 car detached garage plus driveway allows for ample parking. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Day, RE/MAX Preferred Group at 513-533-4111

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1716911)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLDPT_0cTOEbjv00

2278 Baltimore Avenue, Cincinnati, 45225

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Don't Miss Out on This Adorable, Move-In Ready Home! With So Much to Offer From New light Fixtures, Faucets and Updated Flooring! Basement is Stabilized and Waterproofed (2021), New Hot Water Heater (2021), Siding! Kitchen is Freshly Updated with New Cabinets, flooring, and stainless steel appliances perfect for the holiday season! 8 trees were cut and removed for beautiful landscaping! Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Lakisha Scruggs, Huff Realty at 513-792-3004

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1716749)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XEP0_0cTOEbjv00

3094 Friars Lane, Edgewood, 41017

7 Beds 9 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,852 Square Feet | Built in None

Breathtaking, executive style estate, tucked away in an established cul-de-sac setting on 15+acres in Edgewood’s prestigious Prestwicke subdivision. Completely renovated since it’s original build, this compound has it all. Luxury exudes from the instant you walk through the front door. Towering ceilings, 6 fireplaces, 9 bathrooms & 7 lg bedrooms which includes 2 legit master bedrooms highlighted by dual staircases & a 5ft Swarovski crystal chandelier. Carrera marble/15 inch crown molding/custom inlays & built-ins are a few of highlights. Outside features a Gunite pool, hot tub & so much more.

For open house information, contact The Apex Group, Keller Williams Realty Service at 859-240-0727

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-549660)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln-area restaurant closing down

An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors. Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month. Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it...
WAVERLY, NE
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
469
Followers
580
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy