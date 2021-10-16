House hunt Cincinnati: See what’s on the market now

(Cincinnati, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cincinnati will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

33 Altamont Court, Fort Thomas, 41075 3 Beds 1 Bath | $253,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic Charm & Modern Conveniences converge in this well-maintained home situated in the heart of Ft. Thomas! Updated kitchen w/ large pantry, Newer Appliances. Generously sized bedrooms all w/ walk-in closets. New Roof 2021, New HVAC 2021, New insulated Garage Door 2021. New Hot Water Heater 2020. Plenty of off-street parking. Covered front porch and 16'x14' rear deck. Large yard w/ garden, mature trees. Very walkable! Complete w/ Home Warranty!

For open house information, contact John Livingston, Hand in Hand Realty at 859-331-8800

1940 Knollridge Lane, North College Hill, 45231 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Welcome home! This charming 3 bedroom cape-cod style home is conveniently located and ready for move-in. Updated with brand new wood plank flooring and carpet throughout. Large & private primary bedroom upstairs w/full updated bath and expansive closet. Kitchen updated w/brand new SS appliances & granite countertops. All new fixtures and doors! Rest easy knowing the furnace, AC & water heater are all brand new. 2 car detached garage plus driveway allows for ample parking. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Day, RE/MAX Preferred Group at 513-533-4111

2278 Baltimore Avenue, Cincinnati, 45225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Don't Miss Out on This Adorable, Move-In Ready Home! With So Much to Offer From New light Fixtures, Faucets and Updated Flooring! Basement is Stabilized and Waterproofed (2021), New Hot Water Heater (2021), Siding! Kitchen is Freshly Updated with New Cabinets, flooring, and stainless steel appliances perfect for the holiday season! 8 trees were cut and removed for beautiful landscaping! Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Lakisha Scruggs, Huff Realty at 513-792-3004

3094 Friars Lane, Edgewood, 41017 7 Beds 9 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,852 Square Feet | Built in None

Breathtaking, executive style estate, tucked away in an established cul-de-sac setting on 15+acres in Edgewood’s prestigious Prestwicke subdivision. Completely renovated since it’s original build, this compound has it all. Luxury exudes from the instant you walk through the front door. Towering ceilings, 6 fireplaces, 9 bathrooms & 7 lg bedrooms which includes 2 legit master bedrooms highlighted by dual staircases & a 5ft Swarovski crystal chandelier. Carrera marble/15 inch crown molding/custom inlays & built-ins are a few of highlights. Outside features a Gunite pool, hot tub & so much more.

For open house information, contact The Apex Group, Keller Williams Realty Service at 859-240-0727