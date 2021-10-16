Check out these Orlando homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 8 days ago

(Orlando, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Orlando. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1815 Carrigan Avenue, Winter Park, 32789

2 Beds 1 Bath | $328,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Location, Location, Location!! Cute Winter Park bungalow, spacious 2 bed 1 bath with large Den that could be used a 3rd bedroom. This Winter Park home boasts an updated kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Step out of your kitchen onto your wooden deck which looks out onto your huge fenced yard perfect for BBQs and entertaining. Take advantage of the FHA 203k renovation programs or homestyle renovation loans and turn it into a 3/2 with all your HGTV dreams. This home sits on a double lot! why not split and build two homes! Orange County! Zoned for Dommerich, Maitland Middle, and Winter Park High. Convenient Winter Park location making commuting a breeze. Call today for your private tour.

8346 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, 32819

3 Beds 4 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,225 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Now Available! Beautiful Spanish/Mediterranean style 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath home located in the heart of Dr. Phillips, inside the renown Residences at Dellagio. This Santa-Barbara inspired Carmelo model boasts an open floor plan with 12' ceilings and wall-to-wall beams to match the wood-inspired porcelain tile. A grand entrance leads to the gourmet kitchen with an extended granite island, walk-in wine cellar and top of the line appliances. The interior decorator in you will love the endless possibilities to make the living & dining room areas your own. The stunning spa master bath and walk-in closet make the master bedroom a peaceful private oasis away from all the noise. No expense was spared when designing this home. Stunning spa master bathroom, upstairs wine fridge/wet bar, smart home compatibility, oversized kitchen island, classic faux wood shutters, built-in speaker system, and bamboo landscape to name a few. Award-winning community The Residences at Dellagio is all about today's lifestyle and convenience. Schedule a tour today.

5560 Long Lake Drive, Orlando, 32810

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1985

MUST SEE TO BELIEVE.

10841 William And Mary Court, Orlando, 32821

2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome to this move-in-ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-family home in the community of Windmill Pointe in Orlando. This home features an open concept floorplan with a combination living and dining room. The kitchen boasts formica countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood cabinetry. The hallway near the front of the home leads to the spacious primary bedroom, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. Outside the primary bedroom is another bedroom and a full bathroom. Sliding glass doors from the dining area opens to the enclosed sunroom. Off the living room is additional space that can be flexed to den/office. This home features a 1-car garage, tile roof, covered front porch, and is conveniently located within minutes to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, professional services, and theme parks.

ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

