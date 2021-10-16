Check out these homes for sale in Jacksonville now

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4337 Green Acres Ln, Jacksonville, 32223 5 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,695 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Just listed in Mandarin! Conveniently located off Hood Landing Road this 5 bedroom home was built in 2013 and is zoned for top rated Loretto elementary and Mandarin Middle School and High School. Home features tile flooring in main floor living areas, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, guest bedroom on main floor with owners suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. Great flex space in the loft could be used as office or playroom. Home is ready for immediate occupancy!

For open house information, contact BRADLEY OFFICER, RE/MAX SPECIALISTS at 904-260-4550

9343 River Shores Ln, Jacksonville, 32257 4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,793 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to this sprawling Mediterranean inspired home that is situated on over an acre of land. Notice how the elegant archways compliment the intricately designed double wood doors. As you enter this architectural wonder you are greeted by a breathtaking foyer with floor to ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The living room serves as a very versatile space where there are exceptionally crafted bookshelves and a projector screen. This home is a haven for family and guest alike as all of the bedrooms are spacious and accommodating. Please see private remarks.

For open house information, contact TAARIQ SHEARES, JP AND ASSOCIATES REALTORS CITY AND BEACH at 904-402-5462

1202 Lugar St, Jacksonville, 32211 4 Beds 3 Baths | $208,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This newly renovated home is move in ready! It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with 1,641 sq feet of living space and updates throughout. Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact SONNY DOWNEY, EXIT REAL ESTATE GALLERY at 904-531-9545

7990 Hunters Grove Rd, Jacksonville, 32256 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,612 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome home to this tastefully renovated home situated on a large corner lot with one of the best lake views in Deerwood. NEW ROOF Aug -21. The renovations compliment the integrity of the original design by local architect Louis Holloway, while offering the latest in modern amenities and finishes with obvious attention to detail and quality. Age-old magnolias lend stately elegance and breathtaking tiered gardens welcome entertaining or retreat. Spacious living areas accented with cathedral tongue and groove ceilings w modern slate and ebony teak floors include split bedrooms and large family room with stone fireplace. Beautiful kitchen features gas cooktop, double ovens, marble counters and island. Enjoy the sparkling pool that was resurfaced and has new pavers (2021). Don't miss the

For open house information, contact HELENA M NORDEN, COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY at 904-285-5000