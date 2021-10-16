Take a look at these homes for sale in St. Louis

(St. Louis, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in St. Louis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6308 Saint Clair Avenue, East St Louis, 62203 2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,999 | Single Family Residence | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Nice location, quiet area and close to highways. Large lot. Sold "AS IS " . AGENT OWNED, Property still needs work . NOT move in ready.

For open house information, contact Tarayn Riley, Tarayn Riley at 641-960-0

5827 Era Avenue, St Louis, 63147 2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,500 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Welcome to this well cozy 2 bedroom cozy home. This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living room and dining room, and into the 2 bedrooms. Some recent updates to kitchen, to include backsplash and cabinets. From the kitchen there is access to fenced backyard, with private carport for off street parking . Roof, Windows and HVAC less than 10 years old. There is a full basement with laundry and great space awaiting your finishing touches. Great home for small family or individual. Better than renting, don't miss out! Home being sold AS IS; Seller to do NO repairs, Inspections, nor Occupancy. Inspection for info purposes only.

For open house information, contact Wanakee Durham, Worth Clark Realty at 222-006-5

7 Cahokia Street, Cahokia, 62206 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Two bedroom home Income Property Sold in AS IS condition.

For open house information, contact Cindy Cannon, Chuck Baer Realty, Inc. at 337-500-0

1111 Twinbrook, St Louis, 63119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Storybook Charmer featuring 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1.5 story home located on quiet street steps to a cool park!. Gorgeous hardwood floors welcome you into the light, bright family room w/built in bookshelves & electric fireplace. Updated kitchen w/stainless appliances, 5-burner gas stove & more. Updated light fixtures & fans throughout the home. Large spa room addition features a huge, light filled indoor Swimspa. What a great place to hang out! Slider from spa room to large deck w/stairs leading down to large fenced yard. Wonderful main floor master suite w/large walk in Delta shower w/both rainfall head, wall head & handheld. The walkout LL is set up with a family room for extra living space & lots of storage. Long driveway with extra parking area. Walking distance to two parks, Oakhaven, w/playground & tennis courts & Hensley Park. The private swimspa room was built with materials to house this spa!The pool alone is worth 15,000-20,000

For open house information, contact Brad Elsner, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0