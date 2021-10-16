On the hunt for a home in Tucson? These houses are on the market

(Tucson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tucson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5921 S Jeanette Boulevard, Tucson, 85706 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Are you looking for an affordable New Construction ? Take a look at this 3 beds 2 baths. Tile floor throughout the house, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters , Tile roof. Big lot without HOA. close to freeway. Price Range between $249,900 - $260,000

For open house information, contact Jose Campillo, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-544-2335

1629 W Gleaming Moon Lane, Tucson, 85704 4 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Centrally located in the desirable neighborhood of Paseo Rio, this home has it all. New flooring, fresh paint and spacious bedrooms and rooms for your every need!

For open house information, contact Johanna Rhodes, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

1876 W Egle Lane, Tucson, 85705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautifully remodeled in 2017 with lots of new updates since. Granite countertops, contemporary style bathrooms. Since 2017 remodel new windows have been installed, new HVAC installed, and garage has been insulated. Oversized owners suite. Fire pit and covered patio in back. Community pool and park just steps away. A stones through from freeway access. And a short ride from UA campus. Don't miss out on this house.

For open house information, contact Yale Louis Cook, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335

9250 E Charlotte Place, Tucson, 85710 4 Beds 4 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,244 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Peaceful east Tucson home on 1 acre you have been looking for on cul-de-sac. Come see this 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 2-stall garage. Split floor plan w/ a huge master suite w/ fireplace to cozy up to. Master suite has office w/in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms on opposite side of master suite w/ 2 full bathrooms. Open kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry. Dining room, family room & living room. This floor plan has it ALL! Awesome mountain views of the Catalina & Rincon mountains. Big backyard w/ tons of room to put in pool. Lots of space for RV bay or separate guest quarters. Super quiet neighborhood! Large covered back patio spanning length of home. House is eligible for home remodel loan. Buy ''as is'' & take advantage of financing upgrades to turn into your dream home. Price reflective of fix-up.

For open house information, contact Tyler Q Ford, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821