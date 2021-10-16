Chicago-curious? These homes are on the market

(Chicago, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chicago than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2210 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, 60625 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Lincoln Square/Winnemac Park! Location, Location, Location! Large Sunny Vintage unit with hardwood floors through out. Across the street for Winnemac Park with tennis courts and running track. Lots of sunlight from EVERY room. Large outdoor common area for grilling out, back porch, bike room and large storage unit. Radiator heat, maintenance included in assessment. Walking distance to Brown line, Metra, Lincoln Square, Andersonville Shopping/Restaurants. Easy street parking. Cats allowed. Preapproval Letter or Proof of Funds must be presented to Seller prior to showing taking place. MLS #11053693

For open house information, contact Melanie Broderick, Metro Realty Inc. at 800-707-5050

2935 West Howard Street, Chicago, 60645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $575,770 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Investor's dream! Gut rehabbed home, previously rented for around $3000/month! Over 1800 square feet of living space! Make this your own home or continue renting it out. 3+1 bedrooms, two gorgeous bathrooms, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout! Spacious basement includes bedroom, giant family room (big enough to divide if desired), washer/dryer and beautiful kitchen. Carport for two cars, sump pump, drain tile system, fully painted and new windows complete this gut rehab. Walking distance to Target, Best Buy, and Jewel, plus restaurants, services, boutique shops and public transportation. Nothing to do but either enjoy your beautiful new home or sit back and collect rent!

For open house information, contact Yale Zimmerman, Charles Rutenberg Realty of IL at 630-929-1100

7920 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, 60617 3 Beds 3 Baths | $176,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 1915

THIS IS AN ESTATE SALE... Being Sold "AS Is" Beautiful home with great potential. 3 bedrooms - 3 bathroom. Combined living room and dining room with original hardwood floors. Partially finished attic (drywall installed) plenty of storage and built-in areas for crafting, tool work or school work. Great space for future ideas! 2 and1/2 car garage. Being sold as-is. See it today!

For open house information, contact Bertha Thomas, Real People Realty Inc at 708-634-0103

850 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, 60130 0 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Condominium | 400 Square Feet | Built in 1974

What a deal on this bank owned large studio condo located two blocks from the CTA Blue Line & I-290 expressway. The Forest Park park district, pool, tennis courts are a short walk. Open floor plan, newer kitchen with granite counters, newer vanity in bath, huge wic and enjoy nightly sunsets on your balcony. Put in a little elbow grease and make yourself some sweet sweat equity. Coin operated washers and dryers. Exercise room and one assigned parking spot included. Storage unit located in building is also included. Low taxes and assessments. Taxes reflect senior and homeowners exemption. No rentals. No disclosures, no survey, no termite, 100% tax pro, sold as-is. Special addendums apply. Proof of funds or preapp with all offers. Public Act 94-1049 may apply.

For open house information, contact Paul Stepanovich, Town Center Properties at 708-525-4333