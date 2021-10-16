On the hunt for a home in Indianapolis? These houses are on the market

(Indianapolis, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Indianapolis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1758 East Tabor Street, Indianapolis, 46203 5 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This is a great opportunity to purchase a house with a down payment and payments to the seller. Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, interstates and schools.

For open house information, contact Barbara Whiteside, Keller Williams Indy Metro NE at 317-564-7100

877 North East Street, Indianapolis, 46202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $529,600 | Condominium | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Enjoy an exclusive contemporary lifestyle. Residences with abundance of windows & rooms filled with light. Carefully selected materials & expert craftsmanship. All in a neighborhood filled with history, contrast, spirit & culture. Excellent contemporary luxury architecture featuring high-quality exterior materials, masonry brick & zinc finished metal. Thoughtfully designed, Chatham Park was created to offer unique architectural character, contemporary design & luxury. Nearly every residence comes with private outdoor space & many residences offer superb views of surrounding neighborhood. Some feature dramatic views of the downtown skyline. When visiting sales center to take a tour, long pants & closed-toe shoes are required for all parties.

For open house information, contact Larry Gregerson, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

1130 East 28Th Street, Indianapolis, 46205 7 Beds 4 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New proposed custom home built by Boller Custom Homes on this inviting lot in popular MONON YARD. 4 bedroom 3. 5 bath new construction home includes finished basement. Attached are possible floor plans. Design work can be changed after speaking with the builder and design team. Taxes shown are for the lot only.

For open house information, contact Sarah Flynn, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

3845 Kiskadee Court, Indianapolis, 46228 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,946 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This 4B, 2.5B Pike township, 2 story home with finished basement situated on a quiet Cul-De-Sac could be your new address. Recent updates include LVP on the main, freshly painted throughout and all new kitchen appliances. Enjoy the inviting primary bedroom with spacious WIC , vaulted ceiling and abundant natural light. Paver patio for outdoor entertaining, cozy gas fireplace and finished basement with wet bar. This magnificent home checks all the right boxes. The only thing missing is for you to call it home:-)

For open house information, contact Deborah Argenta, Keller Williams Indpls Metro N at 317-846-6300